Original title: Time flies classic and eternal iconic platinum gemstone jewelry inventory

If Lady Gaga and Gwyneth Paltrow have anything in common, it’s hard to avoid the fact that they both won Oscars. Looking back at the looks of the two actresses at the awards ceremony, it is not difficult to see that they both wore eye-catching platinum-encrusted gemstone jewelry. Platinum is a tough metal. When used in setting gemstones, pure white platinum not only gives the diamond a firm and lasting protection, but also makes it more dazzling and moving.

At the 2019 Oscars, Lady Gaga wore a black tube top dress, elegant and intellectual, the most conspicuous of which was the platinum necklace she wore around her neck. This classic necklace from Tiffany & Co. is 142 years old and has been worn by Audrey Hepburn and Lady Mary Whitehouse. The most distinctive feature is its chain part, which is composed of platinum links with many small rings to form different shapes hovering around the neck, which not only plays a decorative role in appearance, but also has an exceptional texture when worn around the neck. The part of the pendant is one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Gwyneth Paltrow) won the Oscar for best actress at the 1999 Oscars with “Shakespeare in Love”, and the super fairy pink dress attracted countless eyes. Also shining on the stage was a choker in platinum with diamonds and tassel from Harry Winston around her neck. The pure white sheen set off her very smart. This extraordinary piece of jewelry was bought by Gwyneth Paltrow’s father as a souvenir after her award.

In addition, many well-known jewelry are also made of platinum inlaid with diamonds and colored gemstones.

In the National Museum of Natural History of the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, the capital of the United States, there is a blue diamond called “Hope Diamond” on display, and many people come to visit every year. This blue diamond is the largest existing deep blue diamond in the world and is known as the king of diamonds in the world. It was redesigned into a necklace by Cartier in 1911, set on a platinum base and surrounded by 16 brilliant-cut white diamonds of 1 carat. Around it, luxury is charming. When it comes to jewelry collectors, Elizabeth Taylor is definitely at the top of the pack. There are many rare gems in her personal collection, and this platinum chandelier earring is one of Taylor’s favorites. This earring is very classic in design, made of platinum set with diamonds, the platinum base is made into a multi-layered complex structure of flowers, bows, teardrops, and is set with many diamonds, the elegant and luxurious design will never go out of style. Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: