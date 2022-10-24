Click to watch the video

Time is the testimony of struggle

Engraved with footprints

countless you and me

Outline the extraordinary China

assembled into what we are experiencing

New Age Stories

new journey

all for the people

everything depends on the people

think what the people think

Do the will of the people

People’s yearning for a better life

keep becoming a reality

time forward

we go up

Chinese people are in high spirits

On to full construction

A new journey for a modern socialist country

