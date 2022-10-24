Click to watch the video
Time is the testimony of struggle
Engraved with footprints
countless you and me
Outline the extraordinary China
assembled into what we are experiencing
New Age Stories
new journey
all for the people
everything depends on the people
think what the people think
Do the will of the people
People’s yearning for a better life
keep becoming a reality
time forward
we go up
Chinese people are in high spirits
On to full construction
A new journey for a modern socialist country
Director system丨Li Ting
Producer丨Qian Wei and Wang Shanshan
Chief Producer丨Geng Zhimin
Editor-in-Chief丨Ma Lijun
General Planning丨Li Nanxing, Guo Zhide, Dong Mengmeng, Zhao Di, and Li Bin
Written by Li Nanxing, Dong Mengmeng, and Zhao Di
Choreographer丨Guo Zhide Li Nanxing
Visual Director丨Li Bin, Zhao Di, and Li Nanxing
Editing丨Guo Zhide and Li Nanxing
Material support丨Liu Yan, Yang Luyao, Li Jinghui, Liu Xuefeng, Zhao Ziyan, Zhang Jun, Wang Xiaoyu, Wang Shuang, Shanze, Li Jinfeng, Han Baoyue
Coordination丨Yang Bo Maohui Liu Xiao