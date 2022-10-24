Home Entertainment Time goes forward, we go up-Domestic Channel-Inner Mongolia News Network
Entertainment

Time goes forward, we go up-Domestic Channel-Inner Mongolia News Network

by admin
Time goes forward, we go up-Domestic Channel-Inner Mongolia News Network

Click to watch the video

Time is the testimony of struggle

Engraved with footprints

countless you and me

Outline the extraordinary China

assembled into what we are experiencing

New Age Stories

new journey

all for the people

everything depends on the people

think what the people think

Do the will of the people

People’s yearning for a better life

keep becoming a reality

time forward

we go up

Chinese people are in high spirits

On to full construction

A new journey for a modern socialist country

Director system丨Li Ting

Producer丨Qian Wei and Wang Shanshan

Chief Producer丨Geng Zhimin

Editor-in-Chief丨Ma Lijun

General Planning丨Li Nanxing, Guo Zhide, Dong Mengmeng, Zhao Di, and Li Bin

Written by Li Nanxing, Dong Mengmeng, and Zhao Di

Choreographer丨Guo Zhide Li Nanxing

Visual Director丨Li Bin, Zhao Di, and Li Nanxing

Editing丨Guo Zhide and Li Nanxing

Material support丨Liu Yan, Yang Luyao, Li Jinghui, Liu Xuefeng, Zhao Ziyan, Zhang Jun, Wang Xiaoyu, Wang Shuang, Shanze, Li Jinfeng, Han Baoyue

Coordination丨Yang Bo Maohui Liu Xiao

  • Editor: Xing Junqing
    • See also  "People from the Meteorological Agency" Park Min-young, Song Jiang's secret love is progressing rapidly, Son Ye-jin's new drama "Thirty-nine" has mixed reviews

    You may also like

    Yang Mi Gong Jun’s “Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker...

    T XT member Choi Jin-gyu missed part of...

    The domestic simulation business game “Most” EA version...

    Adidas neo and the popular two-dimensional animation “Curse...

    Walk into UNDEFEATED’s new Chengdu limited-time store |...

    A dense mystery all too explained

    BAPE® x ASTON MARTIN GT3 Model Car Coming...

    In Mestre the musical “Mamma mia!” with the...

    Exclusive access to HBX “HYPEBEAST Magazine Issue 30”...

    Make the future sound now CREATE NOW CREATE...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy