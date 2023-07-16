time of Messi’s presentation at Inter Miami, which channel shows it and how to watch it online

New era for Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine soccer team and considered one of the best soccer players of all time.

The 36-year-old star from Rosario will be presented this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Inter Miami of the MLS, the American soccer league.

Although the ceremony is being delayed by a storm threat. It will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium, where Inter Miami is home.

❌ THE PRESENTATION OF MESSI IS DELAYED DUE TO CLIMATE ISSUES ⛈️ A thunderstorm in Miami forced the club to delay the announcement show on the 10th. The event will take place when the weather clears. pic.twitter.com/f26AzxuUwv — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 16, 2023

How to watch Lionel Messi’s presentation at Inter Miami online and on the web and which TV channel shows it

Apple TV will show the entire event from 7:30 p.m. in Argentina. It does not require a subscription, with an Apple ID you can watch it at no cost. In this link you can make that free account in Apple ID.

A part of the event will be broadcast live on the social networks of the Inter Miami and of the MLS. Not so the entire event, which will be exclusive to Apple.

Inter Miami reported that part of the presentation can be seen on its channels: http://InterMiamiCF.com, http://MLSsoccer.com and MLS Facebook.

TyC Sports will broadcast the previous and post event live. In addition, they announce that the entire event can be seen from 10:15 p.m.

What will the presentation of Lionel Messi have at Inter Miami of the MLS

The Argentine rappers Paulo Londra and Tiago PZK, the Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo and the Central American reggaeton player Ozuna will be in charge of giving color to the party prepared for the formal presentation of the 10th.

This same Sunday there will also be a press conference, near the Inter stadium in Fort Laurdeldale, by Nelson Rodríguez, executive president of MLS, where they will talk about the “competition format, the acquisition of players and the infrastructure of the league.

It is also speculated that there may be “news” regarding the determination made by the American league on the possible inclusion within the Copa Libertadores for the first time in history.

Apple TV, the service to watch Lionel Messi’s matches at Inter Miami of the MLS

Report from the Télam Agency on how to watch Inter Miami and Lionel Messi matches online

The MLS Season Pass is a monthly or annual subscription service, which is broadcast by the Apple TV application, in three languages ​​-English, Spanish and French (intended for Canadian clubs that participate in the league)- to more than 100 countries. in the world.

In principle, the ESPN television signal, which was broadcasting for Latin America, would continue to broadcast only the Inter Miami matches in the regular season of the competition.

The sports channel will continue with the same programming, which includes the live broadcast of all the matches of the South Florida team “and a summary with all the goals of the day,” according to what Télam was able to find out.

MLS began a journey together with Apple, starting with the 2023 season, through its launch of MLS Season Pass.

This annual pass involves the Internet transmissions of all the games of the regular season, the playoffs and the Leagues Cup, the tournament that pits the teams from the United States and Canada against their Mexican counterparts from Liga MX.

“When we announced the agreement with Apple TV, we already knew that our games could be followed almost anywhere in the world. Apple is the largest company on the planet and they do not make any agreement that is not productive for their well-being and that of their business partner, in this case, Major League Soccer,” the MLS Public Relations director explained to Télam. , Gabriel Gabor.

“The eyes of the world are going to be watching the best player in the world. It is a unique opportunity for the players who arrived or are thinking of joining the league, after the announcement of Leo Messi at Inter Miami?, he added.

“Because although the MLS had already become a showcase for many players who opted for our league, also once Messi joins the MLS, there will already be another incentive that the players will think about when choosing their destination. professional”, stated the public relations officer.

Thus, the television debut on Apple TV for Messi will take place on Friday the 21st of this year, at 8:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. in Argentina), when he receives Cruz Azul from Mexico, at the DRV PNK Stadium, for the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami will share a group in that continental competition with Atlanta United, which has Thiago Almada in its ranks. And both teams from the Eastern Conference will face each other on Tuesday 25, at 7:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m.), in the same

