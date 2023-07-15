time, TV and training for students

As Talleres could with Hurricane, River was not crowned champion of the Professional League 2023 last night. And he hopes to do it this Saturday, at 7:00 p.m., in his stadium, against Estudiantes, for the 25th date of the championship.

The match will be refereed by Andrés Merlos and broadcast by ESPN Premium and TNT Sports. The club from the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez announced that the 86,000 seats available on stage were sold out.

With three games to go, River leads the Professional League with 54 points, six more than Talleres, with a campaign of 17 wins, three draws and four losses with a balance of 42 goals for and 15 against.

Tying today, he is champion. If that happens, the Núñez club will also guarantee its place for the 2024 edition of the Copa Libertadores.

For River it would be the 70th title in Argentine soccer (which includes leagues, cups and other championships) and, in this way, it would come close to only four of Boca Juniors, the most successful Argentine club.

River, however, is the top winner of AFA league tournaments (36 in professionalism, one in amateurism), a statistic that is expected to be expanded by another man in the house…

… Martín Demichelis from Córdoba, successor to Marcelo Gallardo -the coach who contributed the most titles in the club’s history (14)-, who managed in a few months to maintain the team’s winning lineage with his own style, respectful of the River Plate identity .

The “T”, one of the four rivals that beat him in the tournament, will face him again next week at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza for the round of 16 of the Argentine Cup. The crossing was initially scheduled for Wednesday but it could be moved to Thursday and it will take place at 10:00 p.m.

In his previous local presentation, the “Millionaire” clearly beat Colón de Santa Fe (2-0) and the following date he added a close tie with San Lorenzo (0-0) at the Nuevo Gasómetro, where the streak was cut. goalscorer of the team, who had scored in all their matches of the year.

Estudiantes, located in sixth place, is competing for a place in next year’s Copa Libertadores but their immediate objective is to guarantee their qualification to the round of 16 of the South American in the playoff with Barcelona from Ecuador.

Eduardo Domínguez’s team fell on Tuesday in Guayaquil (1-2) and must reverse the local key, so it is expected that he will reserve his starters. In the LPF, the “Pincha” accumulates five dates without wins (four draws, one loss).

The record in the first division shows an overwhelming difference in favor of River: 56 games. There were 97 wins, 43 draws and 41 losses in 181 matches.

The entire River squad was concentrated last night at the Monumental stadium, where today they hope to win the title.

The formation of River and the formation of Students for the Professional League 2023

River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro Gonzalez, Paulo Diaz and Enzo Diaz; Rodrigo Aliendro and Enzo Perez; Ignatius Fernandez, Nicholas De la Cruz and Ezequiel Ship; Lucas Beltran.

DT: Martin Demichelis.

Students: Mariano Andújar; Eros Mancuso, Juan Cruz Guasone, Ezekiel Munoz, Nicholas Fernandez and Emmanuel Mas; James Ascacibar or Deian Veron, Fernando Zuqui and Nicolas Palavecino; Jose Sosa and Mauro Boselli. DT: Edward Dominguez.

Referee: Andrés Merlos.

VAR: Nazareno Arasa.

Estadio: River Plate.

Time: 19.

TV: ESPN Premium y TNT Sports.

