Five and a half years is half an eternity. Entheos have let a good amount of time pass since “Dark Future”, but they have by no means been idle. In 2020 the line-up had melted down to a core duo. Chaney Crabb took care of the vocals, multi-instrumentalist Navene Koperweise played guitars and drums, among other things. In addition to the turmoil of recent years, Crabb’s scooter accident just at the beginning of the vocal tracking further delayed the recordings. At the same time, this personnel quasi new beginning was used to change some things musically. „Time Will Take Us All“ leaves synths and electronics behind, focuses more on the guitars and even allows clear vocals.

The fact that a fresh wind is blowing here is already underlined by the opening “Absolute Zero”. Nasty rumble of thunder, technically skilled riffing and Crabb’s poisonous vocals drive through marrow and leg. The progressive death sound comes across as a bit rougher and bulkier, but also opens up for melodic moments in between, while the fretboard is dismantled. Some quite different parts harmonize surprisingly well with each other. In the subsequent “In Purgatory” subtle jazz vibes shine through, not for the last time. The way the track rises from a meanwhile calm eye of the storm for the cerebral, gloomy finish puts you in a good mood.

“The Sinking Sun” is definitely the masterpiece, because here Entheos manages to keep the suspense for more than seven minutes. Here, too, it feels like there are umpteen songs in one arrangement, with the finale once again providing high tension. Melodic, alienated guitars and some clear vocals are almost catchy. On the other hand, “I Am The Void” has what it takes to be a Death Metal anthem in places. After the flattering start with Crabb’s buttery singing voice, a thick, powerful groove monster rears up, which lacks the demanding side of Revocation. The comparatively short, crisp bouncer “Time Will Take Us All” gets lost in the thick of it, thrashing about – an otherwise delightful piece of music.

Entheos pull up other sides or strings and land a complete success with it. Although they still seem to squeeze umpteen ideas into one song, this stylistic, musical plurality seems much more coherent and entertaining. “Time Will Take Us All” benefits from a more guitar-heavy approach, an ignorance of any blinders and a gargantuan performance from Chaney Crabb that pulls more than ever from her already powerful vocal cords. In this form, there is no getting around Entheos, and that’s more than okay.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/03/2023

Available through: Metal Blade (Sony Music)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/entheosband

