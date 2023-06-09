Timeless time, ingenuity, and century-old Suntory family celebrates its 100th anniversary with a legendary reputation_TOM NEWS

Engraving a hundred years of history, paying tribute to the inheritance of ingenuity.The Founding Family of Japanese Whiskey – Suntory FamilyWe are about to celebrate the 100th anniversary with Chinese spirits lovers, presenting “This Moment, Suntory Moment”. To commemorate the century-old achievements and pioneering spirit of the family, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary, Suntory Japanese Whiskey gave back to the Chinese market with a series of ingenious plans-released a limited series of wines selected by Yamazaki and Hakushu, and created a new advertising campaign for the Chinese version. , In addition, the century chapter “Suntory Family Centennial Special Exhibition” will land in Shanghai in midsummer in June.

Centennial Vision of Suntory Family

Fulfill the century-old promise and write a pioneering chapter

Since 1923, the founder Mr. Shinjiro Torii created the first whiskey distillery in Japanese history——Yamazaki DistillerySince then, the Suntory Japanese whiskey family has gone through 100 years of glory. As the founding family and pioneer of Japanese whiskey, the significant milestone of the Suntory family is also a glorious record of Japanese whiskey culture. For a century, under the leadership of three generations of chief brewers and five generations of chief blenders, the Suntory family has unswervingly and respectfully abided by the principle of “creating authentic Japanese whiskey that far surpasses the quality of Western spirits” proposed by Shinjiro Torii. Great commitment to continue to inject world-class quality Japanese whiskey products into the global market.







Mr. Shinjiro Torii, Founder of Suntory

Continuing to carry forward the accumulation of a hundred years of time and write the pioneering glory of the family, Mr. Keizo Saji, the second-generation head of Suntory, and Mr. Shingo Torii, the third-generation head of Suntory, went all out to continue writing the legendary chapter of the founders. The Chita Distillery, built in 1972, and the Hakushu Distillery, built in 1973, provided Suntory Family with new possibilities for capacity expansion, product innovation and flavor diversification, and also demonstrated Suntory Family’s extraordinary contribution to the long-term development of the Japanese whiskey industry. Suntory Japanese Whiskey expresses its sincere respect to nature, ingenuity and time with flowing liquor. The craftsmen of the family are guided by the pioneering spirit of “Aspiring to be new and courageous to act” and inspired by the philosophy of “harmonious resonance between man and nature” Inspired by the original intention of the ultimate craftsman, it presents to the world exquisite, delicate, yet complex Japanese whiskey, sincerely expressing Japanese hospitality.

Brewed with craftsmanship, selected for a century

In order to pay tribute to the meticulous craftsmanship and century-old pioneering spirit, the Suntory family launched a variety of100th anniversary commemorative limited product, including the precious Yamazaki 18-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey Mizura Cask · Centennial Craftsmanship Limited Edition and Hakushu 18-year-old Single Malt Japanese Whiskey Peat · Centennial Craftsmanship Limited Edition, as well as the classic Yamazaki 12 in the 100th anniversary refurbished packaging The 100-year-old single malt Japanese whiskey limited edition and the 12-year-old Hakushu single malt Japanese whiskey 100-year-old crafted limited edition. Interpret the inheritance of ingenuity and show the exquisite art of blending.







Suntory Japanese Whiskey Centennial Craftsmanship Limited Series

Mr. Fukuyu Shinji, the fifth-generation chief blender of Suntory, said: “Yamazaki and Hakushu Japanese whiskey are ingenious gifts passed down from generation to generation by the Suntory family. The timely release of the Yamazaki and Hakushu Century-old Selection Series is an important part of this extraordinary century milestone. Commemoration. Yamazaki and Hakushu represent our relentless pursuit of the highest quality, and also symbolize the Suntory family’s commitment to inherit the ingenuity, philosophy and pioneering spirit for the next century of glory.”







Mr. Fuyu Shinji, the fifth generation chief blending master of Suntory

As a first step towards fulfilling its commitment to the future, Suntory Seika will invest 10 billion yen (approximately US$77 million) in the renovation and upgrading of the Yamazaki and Hakushu distilleries, which are scheduled to reopen this fall. Today, Suntory Japanese Whiskey has become synonymous with high-quality Japanese whiskey on the international stage, and continues to create a legendary reputation.

Deduce the brilliance of the years, and appreciate the century-old craftsmanship

Full of deep respect for the glorious history, the Suntory family has joined hands with the leading men’s fashion magazine “Esquire” to create a large advertising campaign for the 100th anniversary of the Suntory family. Inspired by the Suntory family’s brand philosophy of “harmonious resonance between man and nature” and the grand dream of continuous inheritance, it uses liquor as the expression form, rippling time, ingenuity and nature’s harmony and condensation, and interprets generations of Suntory family craftsmen Unwavering original belief. Under the warm afterglow, the brilliance of the years is condensed in the wine, soft and radiant. Sincerely, “Suntory Moment” pays tribute to the historical thickness of the Suntory family.







In addition, to commemorate the coronation of the 100-year-old Suntory family, the Suntory family’s centenary exhibition will soon be held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. Taste the centuries-old achievements of the Suntory family and experience the ingenious brewing of Japanese whiskey. From June 16th, the special exhibition will be open to the public. From now on, follow the “Suntory Family” WeChat official account or mini program to register and make an appointment to visit the special exhibition.

About Suntory Japanese Whiskey Family

Since 1923, Suntory has been known as the pioneer of Japanese whiskey for its master blenders and their blending skills. After Shinjiro Torii, the father of Japanese whiskey, established the first malt whiskey distillery in Japan – Yamazaki Distillery, Keizo Saji, the son of Shinjiro Torii, inherited his father’s ambition and successively established Zhita, Hakushu Distillery. As the pioneers and pioneers of Japanese whiskey, Suntory craftsmen continue to refine their brewing and blending skills, and are always committed to inheritance and innovation. Suntory Japanese Whiskey Family has been named Whiskey Distiller of the Year at the International Spirits Challenge five times (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2021). The flavor of Suntory Japanese whiskey is exquisite, delicate and complex. It includes two single malt whiskeys: Yamazaki single malt Japanese whiskey with rich taste and rich flavor and Hakushu single malt Japanese whiskey which is soft, fresh and slightly smoky; blended type Whiskey – Hibiki; Single Grain Japanese Whiskey – Chita; and Blended World Whiskey – Pi Ao.

About Beam Suntory:

Beam Suntory, as the third largest spirits group in the world, is also the third largest whiskey producer and the fifth largest single malt Japanese whiskey producer in the world. : United States, Canada, Ireland, Scotland and Japan. Beam Suntory, formerly known as Japan Suntory Co., Ltd., is an old-fashioned enterprise mainly engaged in the production and sales of beer, foreign wine and soft drinks, headquartered in Osaka. Suntory was founded in 1899 by Shinjiro Torii and has a history of more than 100 years. In the development history of more than a century, Suntory has become the leader of beverage manufacturing in Japan, and the whiskey in its spirits business has a huge influence on Japan and even the entire Asian wine industry.

Suntory not only developed various businesses in Japan to all over the world, but also created a powerful business empire. In 2014, through the acquisition of Beam Inc., an American spirits producer, the company was named Beam Suntory, officially becoming the third largest spirits group in the world. Today Beam Suntory’s whiskey brands include: Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Bowmore, Courvoisier, and Suntory’s Japanese whiskey brand Yamazaki ), Hakushu, Hibiki, Chita, etc. Beam Suntory is committed to presenting more diverse spirits categories to global consumers and becoming the world‘s top leader in the alcohol industry.



