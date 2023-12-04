Times Fengjun Refutes Rumors About Relationship Between Ding Chengxin and Liu Yaowen

Times Fengjun Refutes Rumors about Ding Chengxin and Liu Yaowen

At noon on December 4, Times Fengjun issued a statement to refute rumors about the relationship between Times Youth League members Ding Chengxin and Liu Yaowen, and reserved the legal responsibility for the accounts that spread the rumors!

Pictured is Ding Chengxin

On December 3, Fengjun Culture issued a statement to refute the rumor that “Times Youth League has at least three romances”, stating that online rumors about Times Youth League’s romances are malicious rumors, and will reserve the right to pursue legal responsibility against relevant subjects, calling on everyone to be conscious Fight rumors.

Ding Chengxin, born in Sichuan in 2002, studied in the 2021 acting experimental class of Beijing Film Academy. In 2013, he entered the public eye for the first time through the variety show “TF Youth GO”. In November 2019, he made his debut as a member of the Times Youth League. In September 2020, he joined the reality show “Actors Are Here Season 2”. In November, he won the Doki Annual New Force Award at the 2020 Tencent Video Starlight Awards. In June 2021, he starred in his first movie “The End of the Sea is the Grassland”. In February 2022, he participated in the short film of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and participated in the closing ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a volunteer; in June, he participated in the Hunan Satellite TV travel variety show “Flowers and Youth·Camping Season” which was broadcast.

Liu Yaowen was born in Chongqing in 2005. In August 2017, he participated in the TF Family Summer Carnival. In October 2018, he held a debut concert with the group Typhoon Youth League and made his official debut. In August 2019, Liu Yaowen joined the group Era Youth Group through “Typhoon Boy Transformation Battle”. On January 9, 2020, he participated in the recording of the variety show “Young Dreams” which was broadcast. On January 29, 2021, he participated in the program “Take the Move!” “Senior” was broadcast; on February 5, the variety show “Variety Show” that he participated in was broadcast. On February 1, 2022, he participated in the “Hundred Flowers Welcome the Spring” party and sang the song “Youth on a New Journey” with the group and Li Xiang, Huang Zihongfan and others.

Times Fengjun stands by its statement and refutes the rumors about the relationships of the Times Youth League members. The company also reserves the legal responsibility for the accounts that spread the rumors. The source of this information comes from Minnan Net Comprehensive Sohu Entertainment, China Daily Net, and iQiyi.

