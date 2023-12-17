Timothée Chamalet in ‘Wonka’ is not the Willy you already know

Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) is visited by an Oompa-Loompa (Hugh Grant) in Paul King’s ‘Wonka’. — © Wonka

Wonka is being marketed as the prequel to Roald Dahl’s Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. But in fact, this musical comedy feels more like an episode of another film series. One with a Peruvian bear.

As portrayed by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s version of Roald Dahl’s Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Willy Wonka is an eccentric guy with a toothpaste smile who is stuck in his childhood and doesn’t look to a corpse to realize his wild chocolate fantasies . We find no trace of that character in Wonka. In this prequel, Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka is a gentle, naive and idealistic Peter Pan character who lives in his own world, but is also a positive role model for children. He no longer has anything to do with Dahl and Depp’s freak. That has everything to do with producer David Heyman, director Paul King and screenwriter Simon Farnaby, the trio behind the very successful Paddington films. They ripped Willy Wonka away from Dahl and added the personality of Paddington Bear. The story structure was also adopted. Not difficult to understand why. Paddington is one of the most successful sequels in film history and Tim Burton’s version of the Dahl story relied more on the visual style than on the bizarre and inconsistent story.

Wonka’s origin story is told in a remarkably linear, harmonious and smooth manner. Willy arrives in a town that he wants to conquer with his brilliant diversity of chocolate flavors. But three chocolate tycoons want to continue to hold the monopoly. With the slaves of a laundry as supporters, Willy counterattacks. The childish Paddington humor works well for Wonka and makes the film more entertaining than the Tim Burton film. The icing on the cake is Hugh Grant – another veteran of the Paddington universe – who steals the show as Oompa-Loompa. But Wonka is bothered by the songs. These are anything but memorable and function as a break to visit the toilet. Is Wonka the family film of the Christmas holidays? In the absence of other feel-good films, the film can certainly lay claim to that title. But Dahl fans will feel a little cheated. Wonka doesn’t have a vicious bone in his body.

