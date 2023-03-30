Source title: Tinder Music Festival | The second round of Changsha Station is coming, and the world‘s top 100 DJs will join in, bringing you all over the place!

In the warm spring season, Changsha people finally ushered in their own music festival! Tianyu Media launched its own music festival label IP “Tinder Music Festival”. The first offline performance was held at the Malanshan Square of Hunan Radio and Television at 19:30 on March 17! That night Jiang Yingrong and other 7 groups of singers sang nearly 30 songs in turn. There were not only hot dance music and dynamic rap, but also tender slow songs and moving chorus. The atmosphere reached the commanding heights. Friends who missed the first music festival, don’t be depressed, the second “Tinder Music Festival” is coming, it will be at 19:30 on Saturday, April 1st, and it will still be in Malanshan Square of Hunan Radio and Television, with music carnival parties, etc. You come to the appointment! 4 groups of guests were invited to sing in this performance. Cindy Yuan Yonglin, who participated in “Riding the Wind and Waves”, brought the classic masterpiece “Painting Sand” at the first “Tinder Music Festival”, which triggered a chorus of the whole audience. Returning again is the fast boy Wang Guangyun. On the stage of the first music festival, he sang and danced on the stage in a black jacket and a white shirt. The dynamic melody drove the fans in the audience to dance together. In the second performance, Wang Guangyun will devote himself to bringing the audience an unreliable music festival experience in terms of song selection and stage detail design. See also Producers including Kevin Feige show support for 'Batgirl' director - WarnerMedia - DC Entertainment In addition to the return of old friends, this “Tinder Music Festival” also invited the world‘s top 100 DJs – Panta.Q Guo Qu and the new generation singer Wang Ke to join in surprise. Guo Qu, who graduated from the Berklee College of Music, is keen to combine Chinese electronic music with pop music. He has created hit songs such as “Sorry”, “War Horse” and “Still”. Co-released songs. This time on the stage of “Tinder Music Station”, Guo Qu will bring a one-hour wonderful performance, which is definitely worth looking forward to. Known as the “original elf”, Wang Ke has a fresh and sweet appearance, as well as spiritual writing and singing skills. She will definitely bring surprises when she debuts on the stage of the music festival. Tinder Music Festival breaks through the limitation of space, shortens the distance between the audience and singers, and creates a good atmosphere of communication and interaction on and off the stage. After the first performance, the official backstage received messages from many college students in Changsha, wishing to hold a student-only performance, and many excellent campus bands also recommended themselves, eager to have a platform to show themselves. In this regard, the second “Tinder Music Festival” specially offers admission benefits for students. I believe this will definitely become a spring youth exchange party with music as the medium.

Returning again is the fast boy Wang Guangyun. On the stage of the first music festival, he sang and danced on the stage in a black jacket and a white shirt. The dynamic melody drove the fans in the audience to dance together. In the second performance, Wang Guangyun will devote himself to bringing the audience an unreliable music festival experience in terms of song selection and stage detail design.

