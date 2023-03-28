In March 2023, Shanghai… Located in Xintiandi, the fashion center of Shanghai, The Langham, Shanghai Xintiandi takes the top hat culture as its guide, and joins hands with local independent hat designer Kumi Ding to present the “Ting You Top Hat” joint afternoon tea. The joint name aims to highlight the unique British luxury heritage of the Langham brand. It ingeniously combines the British afternoon tea with the aesthetics of contemporary top hats to create a different and elegant afternoon tea experience for gentlemen and ladies.

Ms. Kumi Ding is a local hat designer from Shanghai. Since she founded her personal brand with the same name in 2013, her Nipple series top hats have stood out among the works of many independent hat designers. The designated hat accessories in the fashion brand show. In 2018, the designer specially customized a top hat for the wax figure of Queen Elizabeth II in Shanghai Madame Tussauds, which made her work gain official affirmation.

The Langham, Shanghai Xintiandi

Inspired by the designer’s unique cutting-edge hat decoration design aesthetics, the pastry chef team of The Langham, Shanghai Xintiandi selects high-quality ingredients and integrates the iconic elements of the Langham brand to present a variety of exquisite and gorgeous refreshments:Rum White Chocolate Bavarian with Tropical Fruit Creamthe cake shape echoes the designer Kumi Ding’s iconic work Nipple top hat series, and the taste is mellow and rich;Raspberry mousse with white chocolate cream, white chocolate cakeinspired by the traditional British women’s wide-brimmed top hat, uses the bright and pleasing color of cherry as the glaze of the cake, which is retro and elegant, and the sweet and sour taste blooms on the tip of the tongue, radiating spring vitality;60%Sacher Cake with Dark Chocolate Raspberry Saucedark chocolate with sweet fruity aroma, light taste, melts in the mouth, leaving a faint dark aftertaste to reverberate between the teeth, ingeniously pays tribute to the flat top hat most often worn by British gentlemen.

Crawfish with brandy jelly and black caviarthe crayfish meat is delicious, paired with brandy jelly and black caviar, rich in layers, fresh and appetizing;Smoked Salmon Tart Tart with Daikon and Salmon Roeselected high-quality salmon, served with white radish and salmon roe, the taste is delicate and wonderful; there are also homemade freshly baked muffins with cream, bitter orange jam and strawberry jam, etc. ” and “Perfume” two special cocktails, enjoy the double enjoyment of visual and taste.

The Langham, Shanghai Xintiandi

The layout of the lobby lounge and the design of the afternoon tea stand are based on the retro display cabinets in the windows of traditional British hat boutiques, adhering to the gorgeous texture and artistic temperament of the British style, interpreting exquisite craftsmanship, and highlighting the noble and unique classical aesthetics. The pastry chef team specially customized a “wide-brimmed top hat” to pay tribute to the Queen of England, which perfectly blends with the afternoon tea and shines brilliantly. Immerse yourself in the legendary British heritage at The Langham in the midst of spring, and start a journey to the ultimate taste buds.

“Ting has a top hat”Joint Afternoon Tea

RMB688 per set of double

Choice of coffee, tea or a cocktail per guest

Reservation inquiries: (86) 21 2330 2288

Address: No. 99, Madang Road, Xintiandi, Shanghai, China