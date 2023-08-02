Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo de Paul Confirm their Separation

Title: Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo de Paul Confirm Their Breakup

Subtitle: The Argentine singer and soccer player announce the end of their relationship through social media

Tini Stoessel, popularly known as Tini, and Rodrigo de Paul have officially confirmed their separation. Speculations about their relationship troubles emerged at the end of July, but neither of them addressed the rumors until now.

On Tuesday afternoon, both Tini and De Paul took to their respective social media accounts to share the news. In a Twitter post, Tini expressed, “I want to tell you that with Rodrigo we decided to end our relationship. We lived very beautiful moments, where I had the opportunity to meet a person that I love and respect a lot. We accompanied each other in very important moments of our lives.” She concluded the message by thanking her followers for their love and respect.

De Paul, the midfielder for the Argentine National Team, also posted the same message on Twitter.

The relationship between Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo de Paul became public knowledge in April 2022 when photos of the couple together in Ibiza were published. Since then, they have been in the spotlight, with a significant following on social media.

Following their announcement, the news spread rapidly across Twitter, making Tini and De Paul a trending topic. Their messages received a tremendous amount of likes, retweets, and comments from fans and followers.

Rumors about their breakup had started circulating earlier in July after fans noticed a lack of interactions between the two on social media platforms.

Their last interaction on Instagram occurred on June 26 when De Paul commented, “I’m very proud of you, who you are and your strength. You deserve everything good. I love you,” on one of Tini’s posts. Additionally, De Paul shared an emotional message and a photo of Tini on his Instagram stories, recognizing her strength in overcoming mental health struggles.

As news of their breakup spreads, fans and followers are expressing their support for both Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo de Paul during this difficult time.

