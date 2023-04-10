If you like having friends and family over for lunch or dinner, set up a mini bar at home can be an alternative to enjoy good drinks in the comfort of your home. In addition to leaving drinks organized in one place, you also make your leisure time more practical and functional.

To help you with this task, we’ve put together some suggestions so that your home bar has everything you need. Want tips to make this little corner even more beautiful and special? So, read on and find out how to conquer the perfect bar at home.

set the environment

First of all, you need to understand which room you intend to set up your mini bar at home, taking into account the size of your home. In general, the most suitable environments for this are: living room, dining room, gourmet area or even in the kitchen. Think and choose an environment for your bar where people feel comfortable to talk and eat.

Choose the ideal mobile

When planning how to set up a bar at home, you need to choose a piece of furniture that fits in the space you defined in the previous topic and that follows the style of decoration of your home. The dressers and buffets are good furniture options for a home bar more spacious.

In addition to them, carts are also on the rise as a trend, as they are practical, as they have wheels and allow you to move your bar wherever you need it. In addition, they are cool and make the room much more modern. Another option is to have a planned piece of furniture made, but the investment may be a little higher than a ready-made piece of furniture.

invest in trays

Trays are also decorative items that can add extra charm to your bar at home, in addition to helping organize drinks and arrange glasses. In addition, they also facilitate the routine when serving your drinks and make the furniture even more functional.

There are different types and styles of trays such as iron, bamboo, glass, wood, aluminum, china, among others. Therefore, choose that model that will complement the decoration of the bar and harmonize with the rest of the environment. Glass and mirrored trays, for example, can combine with a more elegant and classic look. Wooden ones, on the other hand, can compose a more rustic and modern decoration.

Think of decorative items

In addition to the trays, it is worth thinking about other decor items for this drinks corner. You can include vases with plants, picture frames, frames or even mirrors behind the bar. To organize the bar accessories, you can also invest in cachepots as a way to store spoons, ice tongs, etc.

Select the drinks you like

For your bar, it is important to choose your favorite drinks. You can start with distillates and separate categories such as vodka, whiskey, gin, rum, etc. And then, think of accompaniments for drinks such as ready-to-drink drinks, energy drinks, tea bags, spices, among others.

Sort out the barware

In the world of drinks, there are from the simplest to the most elaborate ones. At this time, utensils are essential to make the preparation of the drink more practical and agile. Therefore, we suggest that you have items such as: ice bucket, cocktail shaker, punch, ballerina spoon, doser, etc.

Bet on bowls and cups

As your bar at home will always be exposed, it is worth investing in very stylish bowls and glasses to compose the environment. We suggest that you understand what types of glasses exist for each drink and invest in those that you will use the most. In addition, you can place plates to support the glasses and also, eventually, to organize the fruits that will be used in the drinks.

