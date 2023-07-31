Tips for including a bar cart in home decor

Functional and elegant, the bar cart it is the ideal decor item to add that sophisticated touch to the home. Furthermore, if you are a cocktail lover, a wine enthusiast or simply appreciate a touch of class at your meetings, this piece will not only be charming but also extremely useful for entertaining friends.

When they were created, in Victorian England, bar carts promoted happy moments in socializing with friends and family: their function was to support the drink consumed (and overvalued) at the time: the tea. In current times, the trolley continues with this essence of composing the decor of living environments, but with a new attribution: arranging the selection of drinks and the glasses that accompany them.

However, those who attribute to the stroller only the function of practicality are mistaken. In addition to being useful, the presence of the tea/bar trolley evokes the classic atmosphere of the time and stands out for its design. For example, the architect Patricia Pennafrom office @patricia_penna_arquiteturais a fan of this furniture and often uses it in his projects.

“Its presence goes beyond the attribution and reaches the status of a decorative piece, serving as an occasional support in certain events or being kept permanently in the decoration of the environment”, defends the professional.

How to insert a bar/tea trolley in the decoration?

Designed by Ana Rozenblit (@spacointerior), the cart in this project is next to the sofa to suit the layout of the spacious living room (Kadu Lopes/Press Release)

“The trolleys don’t have to stay in one room, they can be moved around as needed” Ana Rozenblit, architect

The first step is to choose a strategic place at home to position it. It can be in the living room, on the gourmet balcony or even in a corner of the dining room. According to Patricia Penna, the most accurate choice is to include the stroller in the living room or living room, since these social spaces are the living center of a residence.

In addition, the armchairs and sofas that are commonly part of these spaces serve as a seat to enjoy the drinks offered on the cart, which are usually light furniture, easy to handle and can be transferred to different rooms, always in line with the occasion.

At parties and family gatherings, for example, the cart can be used as a bar; at dinners, you can leave a pitcher of water with glasses so that guests can help themselves, in addition to supporting decorative items, such as a floral arrangement.

Outdoors: In spaces such as balconies and backyards, they are also welcome, but attention is needed due to the climate. “As it is an open area, with the possibility of water and sun, weather-resistant materials are the most suitable, such as aluminum and natural fibers”, advises Patricia.

In the project above, by architect Patricia Penna, the bar cart was positioned close to the chaises, leaving everything within easy reach. According to the professional, the piece of reinforced material is able to deal with the actions of the weather outdoors, while it is on display.

Choosing the perfect design

Then think about the bar cart style that best fits your current decor. There are a variety of options available, from classic solid wood models to more modern metal and glass designs.

Above all, it’s important to choose a style that complements the rest of the furniture. After all, in addition to its utilitarian nature, it is important to ensure that it expresses the residents’ lifestyle. “This will always allow for a more singular and rich composition”, defines Patricia.

How to compose a bar cart

In this project by architect Ana Rozenblit, the piece was composed with vases of flowers, a bottle of water and a book (Edson Ferreira/Disclosure)

If the idea is a piece of furniture designed to receive guests, start with the drinks. Whether it’s a selection of wines, liquors or spirits, show off your favorite bottles. Use proper holders to keep them organized and visible. Also add a variety of cups and bowls of different styles for different types of drinks.

In addition to drinks, include some decorative elements. You can insert an elegant tray with glass decanters, cocktail shakers, stirrers and bar spoons. Add some cocktail books or wine magazines for inspiration. When receiving visitors, it is worth having an ice bucket or a cold bottle holder to keep your drinks at the ideal temperature. Also add a cheese board and some snacks to go with the drinks.

It is even possible to include them in the atmosphere of the house. In her projects, the architect suggests different compositions, such as combining the piece with a collection of books, vases and even a charming lamp. “If the customer is passionate about music, the cart is perfect for receiving a record player accompanied by their favorite records”, she exemplifies.

Details of the trolley designed by architect Ana Rozenblit (Edson Ferreira/Press Release)

If desired, add small embellishments such as candles, succulent plants or even a small piece of art to add a personal touch to the cart.

However, however versatile the trolley may be, architect Patricia Penna leaves a warning: be careful not to accumulate unnecessary objects on a day-to-day basis, thus resulting in a loss of character and saturation in its look.

