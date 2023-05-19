Tips for summer in Saalbach Hinterglemm – 2023

When planning your holiday, do you regularly think to yourself: “I can lie around at home”? Yep, we see alike. You will get anything but an uneventful time in the southwest of Salzburg – more precisely in Saalbach Hinterglemm. Numerous casual activities await you in the Alpine region, which will not leave you bored for a minute. You want to see the seven peaks aka Seven Summits of Saalbach Hinterglemm up close? No problem! Do you fancy cool trails on which you can dash down towards the valley on your bike? Do it! Or would you like to challenge yourself and your kids with a little challenge in the mountains? Then off to a day of hiking in the Home of Lässig. And spoilers: With the JOKER CARD you can do many cool free activities. Which excursions do you have to put on your summer to-do list? We’ll tell you.

Explore the region from above (c) saalbach.com | Stefan Voitl

Summit happiness in Saalbach Hinterglemm

Don’t you pack your holiday bag without hiking boots and an insulating jacket? Then you probably count our wide alpine landscape among your regular domiciles for time-out. Fortunately, Saalbach Hinterglemm is home to a number of peaks that are definitely on your list for your active endeavors. Because the 400 kilometers of hiking trails along picturesque mountain lakes, deep green forests and promising mountain ridges invite you to extensive exploration tours at high altitude. Speaking of inviting: If you get hungry during your two and a half hour tour to the Hochalmspitze or during the seven hour moderately difficult Pinzgauer Walk, stop off at one of the 40 mountain huts. Let the innkeepers spoil you with Kasnocken, Kaiserschmarrn or a Brettljause before you continue to the boundless panorama of the region. If you are looking for a special challenge and want to conquer the highest peaks in the Glemm Valley, we recommend a very special ascent: the Seven Summits of Saalbach Hinterglemm.

Tip: With the practical JOKER CARD you can use six mountain railways without restrictions and free of charge to reach the summit even faster. And if you’re out and about with the kids, the advantages of this card really pay off: It gives you free access to family experiences such as Mount Kodok, Montelino’s adventure world, the fairytale forest, the Capt’n Hook outdoor adventure pool and even more services, of which we’ll tell you more below.

Conquer the imposing peaks (c) saalbach.com | Mia Knoll

Seven Summits of Saalbach

Similar to the big sister that gives it its name, this exploration tour is also a real highlight for experienced climbers: The 24-kilometer mountain tour starts with the Schattenberg X-press and first takes you along a signposted route to the Stemmerkogel and Hochkogel. The resting giants of the Hochsaalbachkogel, Bärensteinkogel, Mallnitz- and Mittagskogel are your next destinations and will demand a lot from you on your ascent. Tip: Be sure to pack two full meals, bananas, bars and at least four liters of water as provisions. you will need everything. Finally, you climb the highest mountain in the Glemmtal, the Geißstein at 2,363 meters. By the way, it is best to use this interactive hiking map for orientation. After the seven peaks, the descent over the Birgel brings you back to business, before you proudly return to the valley and can call yourselves the conquerors of the Seven Summits of Saalbach Hinterglemm.

By loading the video, you accept YouTube’s privacy policy.

Learn more load video Always unblock YouTube The Seven Summits of Saalbach Hinterglemm (c) Saalbach Hinterglemm

With the family on an adventure course

What is the best way to enjoy a holiday? Of course, if you share them with others. This works really well in Saalbach Hinterglemm if you turn your summer holiday into a fine family adventure. One reason: the Kids Hiking Challenge. Puzzle fun, adventure, excitement and sporting challenges for young and old await you on several themed trails. You have to find three control stations per hike, where your kiddos have to pinch a hole in the control panel of the Challenge Pass with pliers. All pairs of eyes are guaranteed to shine here. The four exciting themed trails and the two promising mountain hikes not only make the little hikers happy, they also create really nice memories for the family album. By the way, what you can try out for free with your three-cheese highs and thanks to the JOKER CARD: Help the clown Montelino to find his toys on Montelino’s adventure trail. Or you can teach the youngsters their first driving attempts on the cute mini trails in the new Learn To Ride Park.

Family happiness at dizzy heights (c) saalbach.com | Klaus Listl

Austria’s largest bike region

Does your bike also count on the packing list for a successful active holiday? Perfect! In the southwest of Salzburg, people especially like to get on the saddle, because together with Leogang and Fieberbrunn, Saalbach Hinterglemm forms Austria’s largest bike region. Well, does the Radl heart hop faster now? More than 90 kilometers of easy lines and trails as well as nine mountain railways on seven mountains are guaranteed to bring you one highlight on two wheels after the next. It doesn’t matter whether you’re on a mountain bike, touring bike or gravel bike, or whether you’re on an e-bike: there are many different levels of difficulty for enduring calves. The best thing about it: With the JOKER CARD you get the best price thanks to a 20 percent price advantage on your bike tickets on site.

Which single trail you absolutely have to try: the Panorama Line at the Kohlmaisbahn. As an experienced biker, you can come down to the valley over the easy tables, jumps and waves at low speed, while you can catch panoramic views of the region from the flows. A really fun route that takes you over four kilometers from the Kohlmaisbahn summit station across wide meadows and through the forest to the middle station.

Name is omen: die Panorama Line (c) saalbach.com | Nathan Hughes

Always in the fast lane on your bike

If you are out and about with your bike throughout the region, you can use the JOKER CARD to transport your bike twice a day on a cable car free of charge. The card, which is included with the partner accommodation establishments, is valid from May 26th to October 15th and gives you free use of up to eight mountain railways and access to popular attractions. Another tip if you are really big fans of spokes, tubes and saddles and also like to watch: the Glemmride Bike Festival. From July 6th to 9th, 2023, the bike Eldorado Saalbach Hinterglemm will be the scene of the legendary bike festival for the seventh time with Masters of Dirt Big Air Shows, downhill and cool bands. A little later, from September 8th to 10th, 2023, the World Games of Mountain Biking will take place over four marathon distances.

By loading the video, you accept YouTube’s privacy policy.

Learn more load video Always unblock YouTube Pedal in the largest bike region in the country (c) Saalbach Hinterglemm

Whether you climb the Seven Summits, strengthen yourself on hikes in the mountain huts, whiz down the mountains on energetic trails or go on a discovery tour in nature with the whole family: your summer in Saalbach Hinterglemm is guaranteed not to get boring that quickly. By the way, you can make the many adventurous excursions in the Home of Lässig even more unforgettable with the JOKER CARD. No matter what you do in this sunny area of ​​Salzburg, you’re sure to have a full bag of wonderful memories.

*Sponsored post: This article was created in friendly cooperation with the Saalbach Hinterglemm Tourist Office.