The space under the stairs is often overlooked by residents. However, there are many ways to take advantage of this corner and create a beautiful, cozy and, why not, functional place. In addition to thinking about decoration under the stairs, it is worth understanding what your needs are at home and whether this environment can meet them. After all, depending on the size of your home, every inch makes a difference and can bring a new room to life.

Want to know how to make the most of this space? So check out our tips and get inspired by the decorations.

Plants

Plants are great allies when decorating, especially if you want to create a more wooded environment to be in contact with nature. You can choose small vases or even apartment trees to decorate this space.

Another trend is to bet on a stair garden. It is possible to choose different species of plants, improve the lighting with lamps, use stones, statues, etc. Also, if your stairs are in an environment that does not receive light and is not suitable for natural plants, you can bet on artificial flowers.

TV rack or sideboards

Decorating under the stairs with the TV rack in the living room or with sideboards can be a way to optimize the environment, especially if you have little space. You can think of stylish rack ideas that harmonize with the rest of your home decor.

The sideboards are very versatile pieces of furniture and can serve as a support for decorative purposes such as potted plants, paintings, picture frames, among others. The buffet model is also interesting if you need space to store items such as crockery or other household items.

Dining table

If your stairs are in the living room and you want to create an integrated environment with an open concept, our tip is to take advantage of the space under the stairs to position a dining table with a different and stylish design to integrate the environments.

Sofa

Usually the stairs are positioned between the living and dining room, and in the same way as the racks, the sofa in the living room can also be positioned under them. In addition to taking advantage of the space, you can make it very charming with pillows and blankets. To make the environment more cozy, choose an ideal type of sofa to highlight the space even more and make it look like you.

cabinets and shelves

Using the space under the stairs for closets and shelves is a great alternative, especially if you don’t have a lot of space to store bedding, winter clothes or even shoes. After all, spaces to store and organize things at home is never too much, is it?

Resting corner

Taking advantage of the space to create a corner of relaxation and rest is also an excellent alternative. You can bet on armchairs, pillows or large puffs to have a very comfortable environment. If you have more space, also add a side table to support aromatic candles to relax even more and a lamp if you want to use this corner for reading.

Mini bars

If you like to welcome friends and family or enjoy the weekend drinking good drinks, having a bar at home becomes extremely practical and functional. But, if you don’t know very well where to create this corner, mounting it under the stairs can solve your problems. If you have more space, you can compose the environment with a wine cellar or even with a brewery or minibar to enjoy your drinks at the ideal temperature.

Home Office

You can also take advantage of this space under the stairs to create a work environment inside the house. You can install a desk and office chair and basic study items. Remember to take care of the lighting, as it is a space that you will need a lot of attention and concentration.

Decorate every corner of your new home

We hope our tips help you make better use of the space under your stairs.