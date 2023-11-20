Tiramisu – Panelaterapia

Tiramisu is the ideal recipe for you to present yourself as refined. If you want to be fancy, go for this mixture of layers of biscuits dipped in coffee, a mascarpone cheese cream and a touch of cocoa.

At Tiramisu you will find a series of experiences in a single dish, after all there is the bitterness of the coffee, the “fluffiness” of the cream, the crunchy biscuit and of course, chocolate, after all, can you want more than that?

The History of Tiramisu:

Of course, it is not possible to specify where it originated, but everyone agrees that it was in the Veneto region, in northeastern Italy. The name “Tiramisu” means “lift me up” or “pull me up”, suggesting a dessert that “lifts” whoever is enjoying it, but that is something that no one can disagree with!

My Recipe

I had a jar of mascarpone at home and I started a real quest to find the traditional recipe for Tiramisù, which for those who don’t know is a dessert of Italian origin, like a pavé that combines a delicious cream with biscuits soaked in coffee.

Many recipes use whipped cream or egg whites, but from what I’ve read, traditional tiramisu doesn’t have these ingredients and has a round shape, which I obviously didn’t follow.

Tips and Substitutions

So, anticipating the questions that will come if you don’t find mascarpone cheese in your region, I suggest getting the recipe for it on Google (there are several), it’s really easy to make! It tastes like cream, like slightly sweetened cream but the consistency is like creamy cheese.

If you also don’t have Marsala wine, you can use port wine or don’t use anything at all, since the traditional recipe didn’t have this ingredient either (but I used it because… oh because yes! lol).

At the end of the post there is a video of an Italian making the recipe, which is what I used to guide me.

I also need to say that I made a small recipe, which yielded 3 pots of the one in the photo. The pot is large for a single portion, so consider that this quantity makes 4 generous portions.

Way of doing

First of all, make a big cup of very strong coffee! The ideal is espresso coffee, but you can make a very strong brew or dilute a tablespoon of instant coffee in a cup of very hot water. Let cool to use. Mix a small glass (I used about 50ml) of Marsala wine and set aside (remembering that the coffee is unsweetened). Now the cream.

Beat 3 small or 2 large egg yolks with 125g of sugar. I used the wire whisk. Beat until it becomes a light and fluffy cream. Add 250g of mascarpone and the cream is ready. Yes, there will be raw yolks, so the eggs must be very fresh. And to avoid the egg smell you have to remove the skin or pass it through a sieve. If you don’t eat raw egg yolks, you won’t eat Tiramisù, there’s no way around it, sorry!

Tiramisu assembly

Assembly is very simple. Dip the champagne biscuit in the coffee. But it has to be done VERY quickly, within 2 seconds, otherwise it becomes too soft. Place a layer of wet biscuit in the coffee and cover with a layer of cream, repeat the operation and at the end sprinkle cocoa powder, which as I didn’t have was the priest’s chocolate (Dois Frades).

Keep it refrigerated until ready to consume, I can tell you that it’s my favorite dessert at the moment, simple and so spectacular, so let’s make it!!

Oh, I almost forgot about the “tiramisù uncle” video:

If you have any questions, I leave here a link to the video I made showing you step by step how I did it, run and do it, if you have any questions let me know and don’t forget to tag me on social media if you do

