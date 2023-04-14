Ben Thornbury, an 18-year-old from Malmesbury, England, had an ingenious idea to get the attention of the authorities in his town.

Since they weren’t dealing with the wells that wreak havoc in the area, he set up a “crazy hole golf” course on Main Street and played golf with the neighbors right on the street.

On a sign welcoming golfers it reads: “Wiltshire Council, you are a disgrace. Fix the potholes. Main street crazy pothole course is now open.”

In dialogue with “Mirror”, Ben stated that potholes have been a problem for “months and months”: “Potholes have been a problem for months and months. People have been injured on the main street as mentioned during a meeting the council held!” he exclaimed.

Also, according to Ben, the main street “would be much better without the potholes”, because it not only “doesn’t create a good impression for the city, but also damages the vehicles of residents and tourists” in one of the oldest places in England.

