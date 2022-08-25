Listen to the audio version of the article

After the World Championships and European Championships in athletics and swimming, the summer of sporting events still has two important appointments on the calendar such as the Volleyball World Cup (from 26 August to 11 September in Poland and Slovenia) and the highly anticipated European Basketball Championships. men which will take place from 1 to 18 September in four different countries: Italy (Milan), Germany (Cologne and Berlin), Georgia (Tbilisi) and the Czech Republic (Prague). A highly anticipated event also because never as in this 41st edition (postponed from 2021 to 2022 to move the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021), European fans will be able to admire the games of some of the stars up close, and without time zone problems. most important in the American NBA basketball championship: above all the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Serbian Nikola Jokic and the Slovenian Luka Doncic.

Official Timekeeper of the continental event will once again be Tissot, which since 2008 has been an official partner of Fiba (International Basketball Federation). For over 30 years in the Swatch Group portfolio, according to the data of the latest report by Morgan Stanley in collaboration with LuxeConsult on the Swiss watch market in 2021, among the brands of the watchmaking group Tissot is the third with 13.9% of estimated sales (ahead of Omega with 35.9% and Longines with 25.1%) while, in general, with a market share of 3.1% it is the eighth in the sector, with an estimated turnover of 850 million Swiss francs and approximately 3.1 million units sold.

The brand has a solid experience in sports timekeeping and currently takes care of basketball, in addition to Fiba events, also the NBA; for cycling the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta di Spagna, the world championships of road cycling, bmx track and mountain bike; for motorcycling the premier class of two wheels, MotoGP and Superbike. And again rugby and hockey.

Tissot Seastar 2000 Professional Powermatic 80

Regarding the product, Tissot’s most recent launch is within the Seastar diver line which has been expanded with the Seastar 1000 Quartz and Seastar 2000 Professional Powermatic 80 versions. 36 mm diameter steel waterproof to a depth of 300 meters and a rotating bezel to calculate diving times. Three shades of the lacquered dial (black, white or blue), with metal bracelet or with interchangeable rubber strap. In the second, which relies on the ISO 6424 diving watch certification, the measurements of the case (46 mm in diameter) and the water resistance (up to 600 meters) change, the rotating bezel is in ceramic and is equipped with the valve for the escape of the water. and the movement is the Powermatic 80 antimagnetic caliber. Finally, the dial (in black or blue) features a decorative wave-shaped pattern.