Title: “Liaochiao: Candid Conversations with Women and the Depth of Human Connection”

Ni Ping: A life of chaos is also a kind of happiness

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Zhang Jia

Ni Ping said that she did not want to talk about chicken soup for the soul, and she did not want to be a life mentor for others. However, because of the great trust given by the interviewees, coupled with her warm and compassionate heart, and her “loyalty in the bones” that she could not hide, So “I often speak out my thoughts without any scruples when listening.” This also contributed to Ni Ping’s latest work “Liaochao”.

“Chat” was recently published by Baima Time Books and Baihuazhou Literature and Art Publishing House. The book records her conversations with 16 women of different ages and industries around dreams, growth, love, marriage, work, education, psychology, etc. In-depth discussion and communication on the topic. Ni Ping listened to and recorded the visitors’ stories and shared her own life experiences and philosophy of life.

Ni Pingqian said that his words when chatting were irrational, let alone wise, “It’s all about what I think in my heart and what I say with my mouth. Sometimes I may be more anxious than the interviewee. Thank you for their trust in me, I am a good teacher.” Just treat it as a big sister’s advice.” She also hopes that readers can see the kindness and beauty of themselves in the lives of these girls, “Embrace her and understand her. I hope you will learn to be open-minded soon. And let go, in the current busy world, have time to embrace this beautiful and warm world. This world is real because of its shortcomings, lively because of the hustle and bustle, and worthwhile because of you.”

“I feel happy to be trusted by others. I cry while writing and laugh while writing.”

Speaking of the original intention of creating “Liaochao”, Ni Ping revealed: “It originated from a chat with the female editor of the publishing house. A group of little girls from the publishing house once surrounded me and asked me to tell them how I succeeded and give them Some inspiration. I said, that must disappoint you. I am just lucky. How can I succeed? You didn’t know when I failed. You only saw what I looked like after I got up.” Ni Ping wanted to hear this instead. The girls began to complain to Ni Ping one after another about the girls’ lives, which sounded like a chaotic life. “But I think these are quite interesting, and I was moved. They said, Teacher Ni, are you willing to listen? If you are willing, you can find someone to talk to.”

In this way, Ni Ping spent a year and a half chatting and writing. Among the 16 women recorded in “Chat Chat”, some were trapped in their original families and could not see a way out; some were hesitant between their favorite job offer and whether to have children. Some people are struggling to decide whether to continue “Beijing drifting” or return to their hometown. “The girls have all kinds of problems. I didn’t even think that there are these problems in life that need to be considered. They maintain the original intention of their dreams and struggle to think about life.” ; They yearn for marriage but are afraid of losing themselves; they long to create a new world but find it difficult to break away from the shackles of their original families; they tell me their dreams, growth, love, family, work, psychology… without reservation. , we laughed to tears and moistened our eyes as we chatted.”

Recalling that time, Ni Ping said she felt very happy, “There is a kind of happiness in the world called ‘being trusted’. I was immersed in it and even enjoyed this feeling. You are so trusted and become a trusted listener. Someone is willing to tell you what is in their heart, and I have indeed tasted happiness in a different sense.”

On the other hand, these women’s stories often make Ni Ping “feel very heartbroken.” “It’s almost night after every interview, and I look at the warm lights of thousands of houses, but my heart hurts. I’m just thinking, I’m going to die today.” I heard the story of this girl in the afternoon. They may also live under this seemingly warm light and in a warm house. However, many people are struggling to live, so I am also very anxious. How can I help them? What can I do? The emotions just keep building up.”

Therefore, Ni Ping said that she often cried while writing and laughed while writing.

