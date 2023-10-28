Title: “Nintendo’s Secrecy Surrounding New Mario Voice Actor Leaks, Causing Embarrassment”

Nintendo Left Embarrassed as New Mario Voice Actor Leaks

October 27, 2023, Yao Liwei

Nintendo has been keeping fans in suspense since the retirement announcement of Charles Martinet, the long-time voice actor for Mario. However, the company’s secrecy was recently exposed, causing some embarrassment.

In August, Nintendo revealed that Charles Martinet would be leaving his role as the iconic voice behind Mario. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of his successor, leading to intense speculation. Finally, just days before the release of “Super Mario Bros.: Surprise,” Kevin Afghani took to his personal social media account to confirm that he had become the new voice actor for the beloved character.

Addressing the company’s secrecy, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser commented, “We want people to enjoy the gaming experience, and if they like the voice actors behind it and feel fulfilled and happy, that’s all that matters to us.”

Initially, Nintendo stated that they would not announce the new Mario voice actor in advance. However, after the voice actor data was cracked, some fans may have pressured the company to change its strategy. There were rumors circulating that Mick Wingert would be taking on the role of Mario, but his agent denied the speculation. Shortly after, Kevin Afghani’s announcement on social media confirmed that he would be the new voice actor, catching many by surprise.

The highly anticipated game “Super Mario Bros.: Amazing” has now been released worldwide, with Kevin Afghani lending his voice not only to Mario but also to Luigi. Fans can finally experience the game with the new voice actor’s portrayal of the iconic character duo.

Nintendo finds itself in an awkward position with the leak of the new voice actor. Despite their efforts to maintain secrecy, the news spread, disappointing some fans who were eagerly awaiting the official announcement.

As the gaming community continues to discuss and critique Kevin Afghani’s portrayal of Mario, only time will tell if the new voice actor reaches the same level of popularity and recognition as Charles Martinet did during his long tenure.

