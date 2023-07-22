Title: Unveiling the Opera Origins of the Working Class: The Journey of Model Workers in Huangmei Opera

“The opera style originated in the fields, looking back at the laborers in the new era”

A few days ago, the Anqing City Federation of Trade Unions and Anqing City Workers’ Cultural Palace in Anhui Province staged the original Huangmei Opera “Road to Heaven” based on the story of Wu Yiyang, a national model worker and postman in Beizhong Town, Taihu County. The play portrays Wu Yiyang’s dedication to delivering mail in remote mountain villages for 23 years.

The idea of putting model workers on the stage of Huangmei Opera has been in the works for a long time. Director of Anqing Workers’ Cultural Palace, Zhang Xiangyin, cited the popularity of Huangmei Opera in Anqing as the reason for the decision. “People in Anqing talk like they are singing Huangmei Opera,” he explained.

The Anqing City Federation of Trade Unions and the Municipal Workers’ Cultural Palace began planning for the production in late 2022, with Wu Yiyang as the best candidate for the lead role. To create the play, playwright Song Haiming interviewed Wu Yiyang to gather materials and inspiration. The play is called “Road to Heaven,” inspired by the treacherous postal route Wu Yiyang traverses to deliver mail to remote mountain villages.

Director Jiang Lina emphasized the importance of portraying the physical skills of the actors, as they must show “martial arts” during non-lyrical scenes. The production also boasts the involvement of renowned composer Chen Rutian and esteemed Huangmei opera actors Yu Wenbing and Hou Tingting.

The story of “Road to Heaven” centers around a misunderstanding between Wu Yiyang and Fang Xiuying, a rural woman who rescues him after a fall. The play explores the dedication and greatness of model workers while highlighting the importance of postal delivery in mountainous areas.

The decision to use Huangmei Opera to tell stories about model workers reflects the strong team of Huangmei Opera workers at the Anqing City Workers’ Cultural Palace. The Anqing City Cultural Palace staff folk art team has seen significant growth and success, with Huangmei Opera as its “trump card.”

The Anqing City Federation of Trade Unions aims to use the popularity and appeal of Huangmei Opera to promote the spirit of model workers and convey the voice of the trade union. The production of “Road to Heaven” opens up new possibilities for the creation of Huangmei dramas, combining the traditional elements of the art form with contemporary and relevant themes.

The performance of “Road to Heaven” not only showcases the talent and dedication of the cast and crew but also pays tribute to the hardworking laborers of the new era. The opera style, which originated in the fields, now brings the stories of model workers to the forefront, reminding us of the importance of their contributions to society.

