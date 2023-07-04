Tito el Bambino Criticizes Yailin la Más Viral’s Potential as an Artist

Title: Tito el Bambino Criticizes Yailin la Más Viral’s Artistic Preparation

Subtitle: Puerto Rican singer advises Yailin to take dance and singing classes

Puerto Rican singer Tito el Bambino recently expressed his thoughts on fellow artist Yailin la Más Viral, stating that if she was adequately prepared as an artist, she would not struggle to sell her music.

During an interview, Tito el Bambino mentioned that Yailin has a dream, although he personally does not know her. Despite this, he expressed sympathy for her situation. Tito recommended that Yailin take dance and singing classes and advised her to look for talented composers to help refine her craft.

Unfortunately, Tito believes that following his advice might not guarantee success for Yailin. He explained, “Sadly, if she did what the boss is saying, she wouldn’t sell, because we want disposable music, clowning, we want to attract attention, not attract attention.” This highlights a broader issue in the music industry, where artists are often pressured to prioritize commercial success over talent and artistic growth.

Notably, Tito el Bambino also defended Yailin, stating that she is not inherently bad as an artist. He acknowledged her efforts in pursuing her dream and criticized those who discourage her from following her own path.

In the context of the music industry, where artists often face intense scrutiny and pressure to conform to certain expectations, Tito’s comments shed light on the challenges that emerging musicians like Yailin face. The focus on instant gratification and attention-grabbing gimmicks within the industry often sidelines talent and genuine artistic expression.

In a time where collaborations between artists are becoming increasingly common, it may be interesting to note that Tekashi and Yailin have hinted at a potential musical collaboration between them. While this news may bring additional attention to Yailin’s career, it remains to be seen how her artistry will develop and whether she will find success in the highly competitive music industry.

Overall, Tito el Bambino’s comments serve as a reminder of the importance of nurturing and refining one’s artistic abilities before seeking commercial success. Rather than succumbing to pressure to create disposable music, aspiring artists should be encouraged to focus on their artistic growth and finding their unique voice.

