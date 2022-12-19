Tizzy Bac has released a new album “Human Error” after 4 years. Through the science fiction story setting of music, it once again asks questions about life. Lead singer Hui Ting said: “Since the last album to the present, we have gone through the changes brought about by the epidemic, so this time we want to return to the state of pure and happy music making, and hope to present a light and light music world through the album. “Christmas is approaching, and they will also release the MV of the second wave of the title song “Winter Flowers” on the day of the album’s release on the 20th.

The whining group Tizzy Bac has gone through the refinement of life, from babbling in youth to singing about pain and loss. The theme of the creation of the 7th album “Human Error” turned to the mistakes that everyone must be familiar with in life. When asked about the regrettable wrong choices of the two, Hui Ting, who was once a French major, said: “I think I should give myself some time to study abroad when I graduate from university. Living abroad for a period of time may give me more experience, but It’s a pity that I have returned all my French to the teacher, it’s a waste to think about it! But I don’t take regret too negatively, because it has become one of the experiences in life.”

Qian Yuan said frankly: “My beloved grandmother was sent to the hospital 10 years ago because of a cerebral hemorrhage. At that time, the whole family chose to save her life with all her strength, but her life was saved, but she has been bedridden like a vegetable since then. This can be said to be the most important thing in my life. I am extremely regretful, I always wonder if it would be better if I let go at the beginning?” However, he looked at it from another angle, and he was mentally prepared after his father’s accident, “We chose not to rescue Dad, and he was freed soon. , My father also stated that he does not want to stay in the hospital bed for the rest of his life without consciousness.” With these precedents, he himself will prepare for his death in advance, and will discuss it with his wife Bayu, such as making a will early, “If one day I If something goes wrong, the family will not be so at a loss.”

Making an album under the epidemic is full of unknowns. Hui Ting revealed that the album “Human Error” was originally supposed to start a year ago, but the process is wait and see, and it was not released until the end of this year. Tizzy Bac, who has been in the army for 23 years, is also thinking hard about how to bring out new ideas. Qianyuan said: “How to maintain the original style and add new content, these are the parts that I struggle with. I want to hand over my own. things.” They said with a smile: “If we can’t produce new things, then we’ll disband and stop doing it. Fortunately, this album went well.” Hui Ting said: “I’m also used to thinking of things to the worst possible extent. Push back how to deal with it, and turn the pessimism about things into the motivation to rebound from the bottom.”

Which part of the album is the most stressful? Hui Ting said: “Time has always been our greatest pressure. This album is a combination of us from 3 people to 2 people. If we have different opinions during discussions, sometimes it will become a kind of terrible balance, and we will be at a stalemate with each other. Later, the music producer Chen Jianliang, who we have been working with for a long time, came back to help us and quickly moved forward the progress of the album.” Hui Ting said with a smile: “We usually use communication software to communicate and work, and the text may use wavy punctuation marks, but If you have emotions, use a period!” Qian Yuan: “We have known each other for too long! Those who use words can tell if they are upset.” They revealed that when they refused to give in to each other, they did not contact each other for up to a month. Yuan said: “However, I later discovered that some of the opinions that were very persistent at the beginning, with time to leave and digest, seem to be able to understand each other’s thoughts.”

Tizzy Bac will also release the MV for the second title song “Winter Flowers” on the 20th of the album’s release. In the MV, Hui Ting and Qian Yuan are dressed in black from head to toe, like mysterious messengers of the underworld, riding on a silver-white The memory train covered by heavy snow is going on a journey to send off tenderly for missing, and “soul cleaning” at the end of the year and the end of the year. Hui Ting, who wrote the lyrics and music, said: “The starting point of the original creation was because I felt that I hadn’t written a love song for a long time. The melody of this song made me feel like winter. Naturally, it was a bit sentimental. In addition, I read it from the Internet at that time. The work “Milk and Honey” by a new generation of poets on the rise of the platform talks about the feelings of lovelorn and separation, so I want to interpret these things from my age and perspective, so I wrote the song “Winter Flowers”, I hope you can listen to it It’s worth it to heal the listener a bit.”

“Winter Flowers” inherits Tizzy Bac’s piano rock style and intriguing lyrics, and firmly grasps the hearts of music fans. The song is based on the piano and describes a long farewell. Hui Ting said: “All separations don’t end with a snap like pressing the stop button. We all have to go through a slow farewell that only we experience alone. Farewell.” Hui Ting, who loves to watch all kinds of albums, novels, and cartoons, said with a smile. In fact, this theme also reminded her of the works of horror master Junji Ito. “The story is about parting with dead relatives and friends. It’s not too scary, it’s even a warm work!” “Human Error” is a limited edition hardcover album, which includes a photographic documentary photobook; the paperback album includes a foldout poster, and it will be fully available on digital and physical platforms from December 20. Release, more information about Tizzy Bac can be found on Tizzy Bac and Believe Music’s official Weibo and WeChat.