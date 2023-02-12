China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Tizzy Bac’s “Out of the Center of the Earth” concert tour in Taipei started on the evening of the 11th at Zepp New Taipei. Thousands of fans crowded the venue. They have not held a tour for more than two years, and they brought their latest album “Human Error “face-to-face with fans, sang 22 songs in a row, turning the scene upside down. They have been in the army for 24 years, and they still break through themselves in the concert. In “From the Center of the Earth”, they presented their first dance show in their lives. The guest Haozi also set off another climax for the concert, revealing the truth about her winning the championship of the school boy selection and her indissoluble bond with Tizzy Bac.

Haozi came to the “center of the earth” on a flying saucer, and performed the sweet Taiwanese song “A Beautiful Song” with Tizzy Bac. As soon as he appeared on the stage, he introduced himself with witty words: “Hello everyone, I am thin, very thin Haozi. “Laughing over everyone. Not only that, he and Hui Ting sang, eye-to-eye, and halfway through the song, they played “Pickup Magic”. Suddenly, he took out a magic wand from his pocket and conjured a flower for Hui Ting, which surprised and delighted her.

When Hui Ting shared the creation of “A Wonderful Song”, her mind was filled with the image of her muse, Haozi, “to be able to perform with him today, for me, all this is a fantastic journey to realize my dream!” Haozi asked further questions in the Imagining which part of him, Hui Ting smiled and replied: “Thinking of your tall and straight!” She even praised Haozi to the sky: “I think the handsome Taiwanese guy is besides Wang Shixian, and you are the next one!” The two looked at each other affectionately and sang duet, holding hands Going around in circles, and finally even more funny wearing the same coat, you and me make fans laugh.

Haozi went on to reveal that the key to winning the school boy championship was precisely because the judge in the audience was Hui Ting herself. He said, “Thank you for making me handsome!” But the funny thing is that Hui Ting doesn’t remember herself at all. The job of being a judge made the audience laugh out loud. They even brought the fate song “Goodbye My Beloved” from 24 years ago. The performance of Bayu made fans cry with laughter.

Tizzy Bac opened the night with the classic “Piano Rock” song “Iron Baker”. The prelude immediately aroused the fans’ memories and heated up the atmosphere in an instant. It was recorded in the latest album “Human Error” “Winter Flowers” , “Wet Dog Sherk”, “Robot in the Hell” and other songs fascinated fans. Among them, the rhythmic European dance song “From the Center of the Earth” is paired with magical dance steps, and the alien mascot with long flowing hair dances together, allowing the audience to cast off negative energy together. Tizzy Bac spent 2 weeks of intensive dance training, and Hui Ting put all her strength and dancing skills on stage and had a great time.

Tizzy Bac also brought many signature songs that night, such as “You’ll See”, “Crazy Pig”, “Charlie Brown and Lucy”, “Suddenly Roll Your Eyes a Thousand Times” and “Concession”, which made fans super sincere Satisfied, Hui Ting explained: “After being in an old group for a long time, I understand that everyone still wants to listen to the old songs, but why does Tizzy Bac still release a new album? Because we feel that being able to continue to write new songs means that this group is still alive. .” As soon as the words came out, the fans cheered and supported.

Hui Ting also humorously shouted to the fans who have been with Tizzy Bac for more than 20 years: “Friends in the rock zone must believe in themselves and use their core muscles to finish standing! We are all on stage to accompany you.” Finally, in ” Madam Shoecat, Madame!!!” and “This is because we can feel pain” in unison and clapping and cheering, the “From the Center of the Earth” tour concert in Taipei ended successfully. After the performance, they also It took nearly 2 hours to sign autographs for all the fans, full of affinity. “From the Center of the Earth” tour concert will be staged in Taichung Legacy on March 4th, and backstage in Kaohsiung on March 11th. Tickets are still available, so stay tuned. For more information about Tizzy Bac, please visit Tizzy Bac, Believe Music’s official Weibo, and WeChat.