“To burst the polls” and “failed minister”: the reactions to the candidacy of Sergio Massa

Union for the Fatherland confirmed this Friday unit list, made up of Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossiwhich represented a surprising twist in the electoral strategy of the ruling party and generated a wide range of repercussions on social networks. From the opposition arch, criticism of the current Minister of Economy abounded, but adverse messages were also circulated by the hard core of Kirchnerism, such as Juan Graboiswho insisted on the STEP and affirmed: “We have the constitutional right.”

Javier Miley He was one of the first to raise his voice against the nomination of Sergio Massa and he expressed it on Twitter: “On one side Massa. On the other Larreta. The two sides of the same coin. The guarantee that nothing changes”.

“A different Argentina is impossible with the same as always”questioned the outsider economist.

His running mate, the pre-candidate for vice president of La Libertad Avanza, dedicated a deeply aggressive and even cancelable message against Massa and against Wado de Pedro.

“Massa, Alberto’s failed Minister of Economy, blew up Cristina Kirchner’s stupid son… Cámpora game over…”he tweeted. The publication was accompanied by a video by Sergio Massa in which years ago he announced his intention to “sweep the gnocchi from La Cámpora”.

During the day, Juan Grabois He had expressed himself in favor of the candidacy of Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro and, in the last few hours, he insisted on the internal competition in the PASO.

“Do not be confused. I keep my word. We are going to STEP. I am going to be a candidate. We have the constitutional right,” the social leader tweeted.

In addition, Luis D’Elia He stated that “nothing happens if the traitors go with Massa” and released a video with songs from La Cámpora.

Claudio Lozano, National President of Popular Unity, was also dissatisfied with Massa’s candidacy and spread a forceful message: “This is NOT the alliance in which we join.”

Instead, the referent of liberalism Carlos Maslatón He exhibited his enthusiasm for the Unión por la Patria formula on networks and urged the candidates “to turn the registers around and to burst the ballot boxes.”

“The most glorious hour of the National Party. Massa President-Rossi Vice President. Total Justicialist unity. To turn the registers around and burst the ballot boxes, from Ushuaia to La Quiaca and from the Sea to the Andes. This is politics. This is democracy” , considered Maslaton.

CA/CP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

