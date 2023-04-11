On the afternoon of April 10, the original drama “The Backbone of the Nation” successfully premiered at the Jiangcheng Theater. It is understood that in order to commemorate the 130th anniversary of Mr. Lu Zuofu’s birth, Hechuan District will take April 10th to April 16th as “Zuofu Week”. one of the contents.

Live stills.Photo provided by the organizer

“The Backbone of the Nation” is a large-scale original literature drama, mainly based on the historical facts during the period from Mr. Lu Zuofu’s founding of the Minsheng Company to his organization of the Yichang Retreat. It is the first stage art work based on Mr. Lu Zuofu in Chongqing. It is also the first drama in the country with Mr. Lu Zuofu as the protagonist, vividly showing Mr. Lu Zuofu’s strong sense of national dignity and consistent patriotism. Throughout the viewing process, the audience was deeply moved by the thrilling plot and strong patriotic emotion in the play. During the performance, the audience applauded continuously, pushing the atmosphere to a climax time after time.

Live stills.Photo provided by the organizer

“It is a great honor for me to play this role. Mr. Lu is too great. He has done too many things in his life. He is straightforward and brave. One shot and one shot drove the imperialist ships out of the Sichuan River.” Liu Zixu, an outstanding young actor of Chongqing Drama Theater, an outstanding young star of Chinese drama, and the lead actor Lu Zuofu in the play, said that playing a role is to experience his life, This performance also deeply imprinted the hot family and country feelings in his heart, and he received the most thorough patriotic education. Like Liu Zixu, other actors in the play were shocked and moved by Mr. Lu Zuofu’s glorious deeds and great spirit. They all said that participating in the performance was a spiritual cleansing and a profound patriotic education.

“It has been a whole year since the rehearsal started in April last year. I thank them for selflessly rehearsing for so long.” Hao Pengshou, chief director of “National Backbone” and artistic director of Chongqing Theater, said that the enthusiasm and sincerity of the actors were deeply moved. He looks forward to further polishing this drama so that it can contribute artistic power to inherit and carry forward the spirit of Lu Zuofu.

“This whole drama expounds Mr. Lu’s patriotic history in a vivid literary way. His words and deeds are so inspiring, and I feel a strong national spirit. Every era has elites and great people. People, nation and history need people like Mr. Lu, and as young people living in a peaceful age, we must not forget those bloody years.” The audience Mr. Liu said excitedly after watching the performance.