Faced with the end of known formal work, the developments in artificial intelligence and the foreseeable outcome of retirement and social security, and given the unstoppable influence of new technologies in production processes and its consequences in the labor market, a trade or work experience look encouraging in this reality and its future.

In these times of pronounced unemployment, poverty and indigence, having a “job” -understood as a set of practical knowledge that is acquired through experience- is truly having a treasure.

The apparent smallness of a manual, industrial, agro-technical or service “trade”, formal or informal, is not only beautiful, but potentially fruitful, at least to satisfy the basic physical needs of the person and their family group in urban and rural areas. .

We understand a trade as art and expertise for one’s own and self-managing work activity; for example, electrician, licensed gas fitter, plumber, painter, gardener, bricklayer, carpenter, mechanic, hairdresser, among many others.

In the face of corruption, corroborated in the client management of millions of social plans, promoting knowledge and training in trades based on an active attitudinal role will be an authentic productive proposal that will honor the personal and family, encouraging responsible autonomy, recovering dignity and self-esteem with real and independent social promotion.

It will also be important in promoting personal well-being and embodying citizenship. For this, education and informal training, as well as the active and responsible participation of those involved, can be one of the best tools to work in favor of social reintegration.

At the same time, it is about revaluing, awakening and updating the experience and freshness of cultural capital, and also the social value of the unemployed in their own family, emotional and friendly environment of their surrounding space or habitat.

Our proposal also suggests the spontaneous organization, information, education and informal cooperative training, aimed at people who are part of or may become part of personal enterprises, gangs of unemployed workers or family workshops, providing them with training and permanent updating, with specific tools to gradually, gradually and initially organize modest but lasting processes or work schemes, with an unlimited view.

Our National Education Law 26,206, like all provincial education laws, grant non-formal education an important and significant curricular space, emphasizing that the training of teachers or professors of formal education, at all levels and jurisdictions, must contemplate the construction of knowledge on the definition, harmonization, execution and evaluation of experiences of non-formal education in arts and crafts, urban or rural.

Already at the end of the 1960s, within the framework of the International Conference “The global crisis of education”, held in Williamsburg, United States, the importance and progress of non-formal education in trades was established, as a preponderant tool for the strengthening of civil society, decentralization and democratization of knowledge, because “whoever knows a trade does not die of hunger and drives away vices”.

It is not a minor fact to also advocate for a renewed personal self-perception and a community representation of people after their 55 years, from an active role, educating and reinforcing their capacities in the face of eventual threats of natural aging and morbidities, offering new opportunities in pursuit of continue, enrich and accompany personal evolutionary performances.

* Expert in cooperativism from Coneau

