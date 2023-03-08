The shooting scene of “Love in Nine Bends”.

Reporter Li Xiazhi

The Beijing-style drama “Love is full of nine bends” is being broadcast on CCTV 8 and Youku. This drama carries a strong regional flavor and has attracted many people’s attention once it was broadcast. Director Liu Jiacheng said that “Love in Nine Bends” has accumulated many years of thinking of the creators of Beijing-style dramas, and it is also a “song of youth” dedicated to the city of Beijing.

It took nine years for the project to start

Director Liu Jiacheng and screenwriter Wang Zhili have been working together since “Silly Spring”. In 2014, when he was filming “Love in a Courtyard”, Wang Zhili went to the scene to visit the set. After chatting, he had already created “Sha Chun” and “Sha Zhu”. The love of family, the story of going to a courtyard, and then writing an alley, a street”, the concept of “Love in Nine Bends” was laid down.

In 2017, the first draft of the script of “Love in Nine Bends” was completed, but it was not favored, so it was put on hold for several years. Liu Jiacheng recalled that until 2021, Youku found him and told him that the audience had been re-watching “Love in the Courtyard” these years, hoping to release a new Beijing-style drama. Road Bend”.

Because the interval is about 7 years, the ideas and scripts of the year have to be adjusted again. Liu Jiacheng revealed that he and the screenwriter Wang Zhili reorganized the script to make the story more in line with the mentality of today’s young people, “especially the emotional line part, how to make this kind of story that happened in the past, the choice of character emotions more in line with modern values, this part It’s the point.”

The choice of characters coincides with the development of the times

“Love in Nine Bends” puts the story in an alley, focusing on the 1980s and 1990s. Yang Shumao (played by Han Dongjun), Ye Fei (played by Reyza), Shi Xiaona (played by Chen Yao), Zhao Yajing (played by Chong Danni), who grew up together, faced the tide of the times after resuming the college entrance examination Opportunities from reform and opening up to realize various transitions in life. It is very different from the previous Beijing-style dramas. This time the story tells the story of modern China and contemporary Beijing youth, and it also extends the line of sight from Beijing to the southern cities on the front line of reform.

The people in the play not only walked out of the alley, but also achieved wealth accumulation and personal value realization in the wave of reform and development through personal struggle. In the play, Yang Shumao can’t let go of the memories of life in the hutong. After his financial strength became stronger, he bought a compound in Jiudaowan Hutong, and with the help of his astute business acumen, he developed the cultural and tourism resources of the hutong and nurtured the hutong culture. In Liu Jiacheng’s view, such a typical character who went out and came back just reflects the life direction of a group of people in an era.

“Yang Shumao in the play went into business in the 1980s, and I myself started to switch to film and television in 1987. The time nodes appearing in the story, such as stock issuance, real estate boom and other phenomena, including doing business from clothing stalls to From the beginning, it was all experienced by people of that era. We extracted it and put it into the plot, which is a real and sensible life and fireworks for the audience.” Liu Jiacheng believes that the reason why Beijing-style dramas have begun to be popular in recent years The audience loves it because the typical characters in a typical environment conform to the life experience of most ordinary people, and the audience finds it amiable and touching.

Capture the unique spirit of Beijingers

Faced with the rising tide of Beijing-style dramas, Liu Jiacheng believes that behind this excitement, the main creators actually need to study the local culture of Beijing carefully, “truly grasp the soul of Beijingers, and truly understand what the spirit of Beijingers is.”

In Liu Jiacheng’s view, Beijing-style dramas are not simply filmed in an alley, and the speech is accentuated. “To understand the history and culture of the city of Beijing, we should dig out the unique spiritual temperament of Beijingers.” Take Yang Shumao in the play as an example. In the process of doing business, he is courageous and resourceful, and his “stupidity” is limited to his integrity and kindness. This kind of self-deprecation and tolerance are exactly the representative characteristics of Beijingers. “Beijing culture also has its own basics of food, clothing, housing and transportation. Only when you pay attention to these details in your daily life and use them reasonably in your works can you let the audience feel the authentic urban culture.”

He believes that in recent years, the content of domestic dramas has generally been homogenized, and urban dramas have a weak urban temperament. Tall office buildings and white-collar stories can happen in any city, but the unique flavor of regional culture has been drowned. “I once put forward a proposal, suggesting that in our awards work, each city or region should have a work that represents the local temperament. Whether it is a Beijing-style drama, or a Shanghai-style culture, or a Yunnan style, literary and artistic works should be in full bloom. “

As a native of Beijing, Liu Jiacheng believes that he is more responsible and obliged to spread Beijing culture and produce more authentic Beijing-flavored works. According to reports, in the future, he will also shoot a work about the development and changes of Guijie Street in Beijing, tentatively named “Love in Guijie Street”, which will be another sincere work he dedicated to this city.

[

责编：张晓荣 ]