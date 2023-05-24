Home » To our dying youth novels (basic and detailed introduction to our dying youth novels)_大广网
1. “To Our Dying Youth” is a full-length urban romance novel written by Xin Yiwu in 2007.

2. The work tells the story of Zheng Wei, who entered university in pursuit of her first love, met a new love in university, and gained growth while paying the price for love.

3. In the works, the author’s penetrating and profound thinking about youth meets the readers’ spiritual desires, and arouses the readers’ deep memory and recognition of life experience.

4. The book was adapted into film and television works in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

5. On July 12, 2017, it was selected into the “2017 Mao Pieces Hurun Original Literature IP Value List”.

6. On October 11, 2019, it was selected as an online literary work with the theme of “Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of New China” and an excellent original online literary work in 2019.

