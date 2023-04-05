On the evening of April 4th, “2023 Qingming Wonderful Tour” was launched on Henan Satellite TV, Daxiang News, People’s Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Daily and other new media platforms under the central media. The journey, sharing the most beautiful April day in the world with the audience, showing the folk customs and emotional connotations of the Qingming Festival.

Show the hope of spring in poetic expression, and integrate warmth and longing in a joyful atmosphere… The program connects songs and dances through web dramas, integrates paintings, poems, etc., to show the historical allusions of the Qingming Dynasty in different eras such as Wei, Jin, Tang, and Song. Lidiar Anayti, Liu Jie, Luo Wenbo, Tu Honggang, Wu Bixia, Zide Qinshe, Zhao Liang (in alphabetical order) and others joined in the performance.

Qinghe Jingming, showing the scenery of mountains and rivers in spring

Tomb-sweeping Day is both a festival and a solar term. In this season, peach blossoms, willows and greenery, and a hundred flowers bloom together, full of beauty and vitality. At this time of peace during the Qingming Festival, this period of Qingming Wonderful Tour continues the creative technique of outdoor shooting, and has successively visited Suzhou in Jiangsu, Zhengzhou in Henan, Lishui in Zhejiang, Qingdao in Shandong, Hangzhou in Zhejiang, West Sichuan in Sichuan, and Hami in Xinjiang. In the gardens, in the mountains, in the tea gardens, in the seaside, in the plateau, and in the desert, the visual expression with a sense of spring leads the audience into this wonderful journey full of beauty and colorfulness.

At the beginning of the program, the dance “The Most Beautiful April Day in the World” interprets the most beautiful feeling of women’s group dance meeting Suzhou classical gardens. The graceful atmosphere of this spring season comes as the cheongsam collides with the garden in the spring scenery. “The People of Luoshui” was inspired by “Wild Grass” in “The Book of Songs”. Between Jiuqu Lianxi and Shili Gallery in Lishui, Zhejiang Province, a group of beautiful girls walked by the riverside, looking at each other, looking around, charming and moving, just like a picture of beauties in spring.

“The dancers waved their wide and wide sleeves and danced in the wheat fields, on the long bridge, and by the river. From the initial shyness of hiding their faces to the cuteness in the middle, and finally to the big opening and closing between mountains and rivers, they conveyed the joy of spring outing Emotions.” Chief Director Lu Hongli introduced.

Follow the plot and come to the foot of the Tianshan Mountains, the ancient roads and yellow sands. When the “Qingming Wonderful Tour” enters Xinjiang, what kind of surprises will it achieve? As a highlight of this special program, the dance “Yizhou Long Song” was actively planned and coordinated by the Henan Provincial Counterpart Supporting Xinjiang Work Front Headquarters, jointly presented by the Propaganda Department of the Hami Municipal Party Committee and Henan Satellite TV, and created with Xinjiang Hami Muqam The material combines elements such as the famous painting of the Tang Dynasty “Pounding and Practice”, Uyghur traditional peony embroidery, Hami special product Hami melon, oasis style, ancient Yizhou music and other elements. Through the production, transportation and exchange process of a “practice”, with the help of unique style Xinjiang women’s dance and Muqam music portray a vivid picture of multicultural exchanges and cultural integration.

At the beginning of the show, a vivid picture of ancient tamping and training slowly unfolded. Tang Dynasty women in different shapes tamping, weaving, and ironing. A bunch of white and delicate “practicing” was born from the hands of the women. The teenagers in the Western Regions marveled at the Tang Dynasty. At the same time as the city is prosperous, he is attracted by this delicate “Lian”. He barters food for things. This “Lian” rides on a long-distance carriage, passes through the long oasis, and rushes to the city with the fragrance of melons and fruits all the way Western Regions. When the enthusiastic Xinjiang dance dances in Mingsha Mountain, Haidao, Populus euphratica Forest, Symphony Lake, East Tianshan Mountain, Barkol Grassland and other places in Hami, Xinjiang, following the melody of music and dance, it also allows the audience to have a glimpse of the spring back to the land of Hami, Xinjiang The unique scenery at that time.

Feeling chasing after the distance, conveying the warmth and hope of spring

Tomb-sweeping Day has two folk customs of outing in green and chasing after the end. In “2023 Qingming Wonderful Tour”, divergent creations are made around the connotation of the Qingming Festival, the story-based expression of each program is strengthened, and positive warmth and hope are conveyed in the expression of “Spring Story”.

The original song “All You Want” sung by Tu Honggang was filmed in Qingdao. “During the Ching Ming Festival, when you return to the small town of your childhood, will you suddenly think of the fragments of the past…” Amidst Tu Honggang’s tender singing, a warm story slowly unfolds: In this small town, paying homage to my father, looking back at the place where I grew up, I can vividly recall the memories of my childhood and youth, and the warm stories make people feel mixed.

The lyrics at the end of the song “May all our memories be beautiful and all we get are our wishes”, which is also the positive emotion that the main creative team wants to convey in this episode of the program.

“Adventures in Early Spring”, which has been praised by many netizens, is also a specially designed “Oriental Aesthetics” program this time. Three-dimensionally revitalize the ancient paintings of the Song Dynasty, and tell a wonderful story of “traveling through the world of ancient paintings during the Qingming Festival” with an interesting and humorous tone. Wu Bixia incarnates “Moheyue (Song Dynasty Doll)” and shuttles through the Song paintings. The musicians of Zide Qin Club are not only performers, but also characters in the paintings, adding interesting stories to the paintings. The song “Song of Laughter” runs through the entire film, adding the folk music performance of Zide Qinshe. The rhythm is relaxed and relaxed.

Among them, in fact, there is another ingenuity of the main creative team-hoping to show the positive emotions of Song paintings that are romantic in difficulties, praise in shortcomings, and touch the value of life in small landscapes of mountains and rivers, characters, flowers and birds.

As a new work in the “Chinese Mythology” series launched by Henan Satellite TV this year, the dance “Chinese Mythology: Fu Xi’s Painting of Hexagrams” was filmed on the Western Sichuan Plateau. Magnificent visual spectacle and gigantic dance performances tell about the ancient myths of Fuxi’s hexagrams and the unique life philosophy of ancient Chinese contained in them. “This is also consistent with the connotation of ‘paying attention to the right time and place and following the laws of nature’ contained in Qingming.”

