To the rich glazed lemon squares

Ingredients

− 540 g soft butter

− 270 g of sugar

− 6 large eggs

− juice and zest of 4-5 lemons

− 500 g flour 0000

− 22.5 g of baking powder

– 1/4 tsp of salt

news news–summary news–55-81″>

For ice cream:

− 500 g of powdered sugar “talc type” (important!)

− 100 g lemon juice

Your mouth was watering, right?

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 160° C. Line the base of the mold (rectangular 26×36 cm, 24 units come out) with parchment paper, butter and flour the base and sides.

Beat the softened butter with the sugar and lemon zest until a creamy and airy mixture is obtained. Lower the edges with a spatula from time to time. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Sift the flour with the baking powder and salt. Incorporate the dry ones into the smoothie interspersing with the lemon juice. Spread over the mold and bake for approximately 30 minutes. When removing from the oven, sprinkle with a light mixture of powdered sugar and lemon juice. Let cool.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

For him frozen Mix the powdered sugar with well-strained lemon juice in a bowl until it forms a massacote. Heat over low heat, always moving until fluidized. If necessary, complete the desired consistency with more juice, adding by teaspoons. Pour over the cold cake, let cool and cut into squares.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Lambertips

* If you want to make half a recipe (before they say “540 grams of butter?!”) you must use a waist of 18×26 cm, to obtain the same thickness and 12 units will come out.

* You can use rectangular belts lined with aluminum foil.

* If you are going to freeze it, you should finish with the thick glaze, let it dry and cut it.



