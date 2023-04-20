Home » To the rich zucchinis lasagna
To the rich zucchinis lasagna

Ingredients:

Ingredients:
– 2 zucchini cut into thin slices (the finer the better)
– tomato sauce to taste
– light port salut type cheese to taste
– 1 spinach or Swiss chard knot
– 1 chopped onion
– unscreamed queso crema
– salt pepper and spices to taste
– shredded cheese

Preparation

First we are going to sauté the onion, with the spinach or the chard. Once cooking, we add the spreadable cheese, integrate everything and season.

We take a dish suitable for oven. We put a little tomato sauce on the base, on top we distribute zucchini sheets, then we place the port salut cheese, spinach or sautéed chard, on top another layer of zucchini, more tomato sauce and shredded cheese.

Bake in the oven at 180°C and cook for approximately 40 minutes. When the cheese is well gratin you take it out and that’s it. Also, you can add shredded chicken, quinoa, legumes, etc.

