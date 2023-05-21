To ‘warn’ of the floods, environmentalists ruined the water of the Fontana Di Trevi

Tourists walking through Rome had this Sunday a “bonus show” in the beautiful The Trevi Fountain: a group of environmental activists threw coal into the water of the monument, so that it “turns black”, they show carried signs against fossil fuels and pointed out that the floods that have affected parts of the northeast of the country are “a warning”.

The protest was carried out by militants of the environmental organization Last Generation, several of them got into the famous fountain and they poured a charcoal-based liquid into the water, which gave the waters a blackish hue, before youths and cartels were evicted by the police.

While this was happening in Rome, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was visiting the Emilia-Romagna region to tour the areas affected by the floods, caused by 36 hours of rain equivalent to six months of rainfall, according to estimates by the authorities.

More than 36,000 people were evacuated and the costs caused by the disaster are estimated at hundreds of millions of euros.

One of the environmental activists, Mattia, 19, said the protest at the Roman fountain was “because the horrible tragedy experienced these days in Emilia-Romagna is a warning of the dark future that awaits humanity.”

Last Generation began organizing peaceful but high-profile protests in Italy last year ahead of the general election, urging politicians on all sides to make the fight against climate change their priority. The movement has also held protests in other parts of Europe to draw attention to global warming, throwing soup, pie, mashed potatoes and washable paint at monuments and works of art.

AFP/HB

