to whom does the benefit reach

Starting this Monday, the National Social Security Administration (Anses) will begin to pay exceptional supplements to more than 1,400,000 retirees and pensioners, in response to the recent increase in the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salary (SMVM).

In the province of Córdoba, this extra bonus will reach nearly 100,000 retirees and pensioners.

The supplements together total 36 thousand pesos. The first is for 15,000 pesos and corresponds to the month of July, and another for 21,000 pesos for the month of August.

To this figure is added the reinforcement of 20 thousand pesos that Anses will pay to retirees of the minimum with the usual payment schedule.

In this regard, the national organization indicated: “A retiree or pensioner of the minimum, with 30 years or more of effective contributions, without a moratorium or payment plan to cancel years of contributions, will receive in August 127,822 pesos (to have + the reinforcement of ANSES + supplements for SMVM)”.

Payment calendar

To facilitate the payment process, Anses established a collection calendar according to the last number of the National Identity Document (DNI) of the beneficiaries:

DNI ending in 0 and 1: August 7

DNI finished in 2 and 3: August 8

DNI finished in 4 and 5: August 9

DNI finished in 6 and 7: August 10

DNI ended in 8 and 9: August 11

Law 27,426 of 2017 established that retirees and pensioners with 30 years or more of effective contributions will receive a “money supplement until reaching a pension equivalent to eighty-two percent (82%) of the value of the Minimum Vital and Mobile Salary,” he recalled. the Anses.

Who charges the supplements?

The supplements announced by Anses will be charged by retirees and pensioners who meet certain specific requirements. According to the announcement, the beneficiaries who will receive these supplements are:

-Retirees and pensioners: older adults who are already retired or receive a pension.

Recipients must meet the following criteria:

-Have 30 years or more of effective contributions: that is, having made contributions for at least 30 years to the pension system.

-Not having a moratorium or payment plan to cancel years of contributions: Those retirees who have fulfilled their contributions without resorting to special payment plans will be eligible to receive the supplements.

