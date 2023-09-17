Home » Tobagi wins the Campiello with the women’s resistance: “I dedicate it to those who rebel”
Tobagi wins the Campiello with the women's resistance: "I dedicate it to those who rebel"

Tobagi wins the Campiello with the women's resistance: "I dedicate it to those who rebel"

Benedetta Tobagi, author of La Resistenza delle donne (Einaudi), won the 2023 Campiello Prize with 90 votes. In the book, Tobagi tells how women were protagonists of this fundamental season of our history, fighting personally, providing assistance, risking their lives. «I have the feeling that these women carried me on their shoulders up here, on this stage – she commented excitedly -. I would like to dedicate this award to the memory of these extraordinary women who fought and did not look the other way in a terrible moment” and “to all the other people who resist in Italy, in the world, in work contexts and who try to make their voices heard for themselves and other women.”

The announcement of the results (288 votes out of 300 from the popular jury made up of anonymous readers) was made yesterday during the final evening of the award at the Gran Teatro La Fenice in Venice. In second place Silvia Ballestra with La Sibilla. Life of Joyce Lussu (Laterza), which obtained 80 votes; in third Marta Cai with Centomilioni (Einaudi), 57 votes; in fourth Tommaso Pincio with Diary of a Martian Summer (Perrone Editore), 46 votes; Filippo Tuena closes the top five with In search of Pan (Nottetempo), 13 votes. The award ceremony, now in its 61st edition and organized by the Il Campiello Foundation – Confindustria Veneto, was hosted by Francesca Fialdini, accompanied by Lodo Guenzi of the Social State. Special mention for Ada d’Adamo, recently deceased and author of Come d’aria (Elliot) and her career award attributed to Edith Bruck: «There is a black breath in Europe, above us» she said.

