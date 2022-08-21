Home Entertainment Today in History | Danish realist writer Henrik Pentopidan dies_Works_Friederica_Karl Jellerup
2022-08-21 23:58
Today in History | Danish realist writer Henrik Pentoppidan dies

On August 21, 1943, Danish realist writer Henrik Pentoppidan died. In 1917, his work “Kingdom of Heaven” won the Nobel Prize for Literature, and his representative works include “Kingdom of Heaven” and “Polar Bear”.

Born in the small Danish town of Frederica, Pentopidan moved with his family to Rendez in 1863. In 1877, he entered the famous Copenhagen University of Technology to study for an engineer degree. In pursuit of his literary dream, he gave up his studies and traveled to Switzerland, Germany and Italy. After returning to China, he taught in a village and began his writing career. Because of his works “truthfully describe the life of contemporary Denmark”, in 1917 he and another Danish writer Karl Jellerup won the Nobel Prize for Literature.Return to Sohu, see more

