2022-09-04 23:52
Today in History | Famous Norwegian musician Edvard Grieg dies

Edward Grieg died on September 4, 1907. Grieg is a famous Norwegian composer and a representative of Norwegian folk music in the second half of the 19th century.

Grieg was born in Bergen on June 15, 1843. At the age of 6, he learned the piano with his mother and received music enlightenment education. Recommended by the famous violinist O. Boer, he studied at the Leipzig Conservatory from 1858 to 1862. After graduation, the first concert of works was held in Bergen. From 1863 to 1866, he was active in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, and co-founded the “Yutepi” music club with R. Norak, an advocate of Norwegian folk music, and others, and created and introduced the folk music of Scandinavian countries.Return to Sohu, see more

