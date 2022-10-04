Home Entertainment Today in History | Rembrandt, one of the greatest European painters of the 17th century, dies_Amsterdam_People_Painting
Today in History | Rembrandt, one of the greatest European painters of the 17th century, dies

Original title: Today in History | Rembrandt, one of the greatest European painters of the 17th century, dies

Rembrandt died on October 4, 1669, at the age of 63. Rembrandt is the greatest painter in the Netherlands. He has left us a rich cultural heritage. According to statistics, Rembrandt left more than 600 oil paintings, more than 300 etched prints and more than 2,000 drawings in his lifetime. He used precise triangles. The three-dimensional light outlines the outline of the characters, and the darkness draws the light. Under his pen, the famous “Rembrandt light” was born. His representative works include oil paintings “Self-Portrait” and “Mother Portrait”, eclipse prints “Aristotle staring at Homer’s bust” and “Three Crosses”.

On July 15, 1606, Rembrandt was born into a poor family of millers in Leiden. At the age of 14, he entered Leiden University to study, and at the age of 17, he went to Amsterdam to study painting. In 1632, he opened a new studio and made a lot of creations. In the 1930s, he became the main portrait painter in Amsterdam.

The death of Rembrandt’s son in 1642 was a big blow to it, which made Rembrandt look at the world more deeply, and Rembrandt further broke through the traditional painting method at this stage, “Night Watch” is his period. The representative work, Feng Zikai once commented on this painting: “In this painting, Rembrandt used a strong chiaroscuro technique and used light to shape the body, making the picture rich in layers and dramatic. Luxurious, emphasizing sports, paying attention to the rules of pomp, and paying more attention to the inner activities of the characters.”

However, although the painting method has improved, buyers did not buy it, which affected both the demand and the price of Rembrandt’s paintings. In his later years, Rembrandt lived a difficult life, but he still did not change his artistic pursuit. Rembrandt died in 1669.Return to Sohu, see more

