Original title: Today in History | Science Fiction and Fantasy Writer Lovecraft was born

On this day in 1890, the famous science fiction writer Lovecraft was born in Rhode Island, USA. The Cthulhu mythology system he created has now profoundly affected the appearance of contemporary literature, art, film and television and even the game industry.

Lovecraft showed an extraordinary talent for learning from an early age, began to write literature in 1914, and became a full-time writer in 1924. In 1926, he created “The Call of Cthulhu”, which created a cosmic concept known as “The Myth of Cthulhu” in later generations. Subsequent novels such as “Color of the Stars”, “Dunwich Horror”, “Whispering in the Dark Night” and “Crazy Mountains” have further improved the various settings under the Cthulhu mythology. In 1936, Lovecraft was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Died on March 15, 1937, at the age of 46. Writer Stephen King once commented: Lovecraft is the best writer of classic horror novels in the twentieth century, and no one can beat him.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: