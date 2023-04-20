Home » Today in History | The famous Spanish painter Juan Miró’s birthday_Works_Children_Art
Today in History | The famous Spanish painter Juan Miró's birthday

Today in History | The famous Spanish painter Juan Miró's birthday
Today in History | The famous Spanish painter Juan Miró's birthday

On April 20, 1893, Joan Miró, one of the surrealist painting masters as famous as Picasso and Dali, was born.

Miro’s creative expression method is to deliberately disrupt the normal order of perception, and under the guidance of intuition, he uses a language that is close to abstraction to express the impromptu induction of the soul. Therefore, there will be symbolic symbols and simplified images in its works, which make the works have a free abstraction and a childlike innocence. It is considered by people to “integrate children’s art, primitive art and folk art into one the master”.

