2022-08-12 16:05
Today in History | The famous German novelist and essayist Thomas Mann dies

On August 12, 1955, the famous German novelist and essayist Thomas Mann died. Thomas Mann is known as the most famous German realist writer and humanitarian in the 20th century. His representative work The Buddenbrooks is regarded as an artistic microcosm of the social development of Germany in the second half of the 19th century.

Thomas Mann was born into a wealthy family in Lubeck, northern Germany. In 1924 published the novel "Magic Mountain". During the First World War, he once defended the entry of imperialism into the war, but in the 1930s he vigorously opposed the threat of fascism and published his novella "Mario and the Magician". By the time he won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1929, the book had sold over a million copies. The Swedish Academy said the Nobel Prize was awarded to Thomas Mann for this "great work", which it called "Germany's first elegantly realistic novel".

