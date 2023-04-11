By Paulina Kitchen

Ingredients (for 8 small Milanese)

– square, loin, loin ball, pecetto or rump

– breadcrumbs or panko

For the marinade:

– 2 eggs

– 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

– juice and zest of 1 lemon

– 1 clove garlic

– chopped parsley

– 1 tbsp. grated cheese

– salt and pepper

Preparation

The first thing we are going to do is beat the eggs and add all the marinade ingredients inside. Let’s mix everything well.

Salt the milanesas and place them in the marinade, they have to be well soaked. We are going to cover them with plastic wrap and we are going to take them to the fridge for at least one hour. The more the better.

After that time, we are going to take them out of the fridge. Then, milanesa by milanesa, we are going to bread them with the grated bread, pressing on both sides until it covers them well.

Finally, what remains is to fry them in very hot oil until they are golden brown and enjoy them a lot.

