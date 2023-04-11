Home Entertainment Today, milanesas: how to make them with meat, God level!
Entertainment

Today, milanesas: how to make them with meat, God level!

by admin
Today, milanesas: how to make them with meat, God level!

By Paulina Kitchen
Ingredients (for 8 small Milanese)
– square, loin, loin ball, pecetto or rump
– breadcrumbs or panko

For the marinade:
– 2 eggs
– 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
– juice and zest of 1 lemon
– 1 clove garlic
– chopped parsley
– 1 tbsp. grated cheese
– salt and pepper

Your mouth is already watering, right?

Preparation

The first thing we are going to do is beat the eggs and add all the marinade ingredients inside. Let’s mix everything well.

Salt the milanesas and place them in the marinade, they have to be well soaked. We are going to cover them with plastic wrap and we are going to take them to the fridge for at least one hour. The more the better.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Read Also

To lick your fingers: milanesas de gizzards

After that time, we are going to take them out of the fridge. Then, milanesa by milanesa, we are going to bread them with the grated bread, pressing on both sides until it covers them well.

Finally, what remains is to fry them in very hot oil until they are golden brown and enjoy them a lot.

See also  Jesus Piece - ...So Unknown

You may also like

Discover the new Mini with the digital version...

100 days after the Women’s World Cup in...

Separate ballots: Larreta divided the PRO, but gained...

Zhao Han: Dialogue with each dish with heart-...

Swiss watches, Rolex dominates the market. And the...

Russell Westbrook Exclusive PE Colorway Air Jordan 3...

Video: Oscar González’s reaction to being consulted about...

Pablo Picasso tried in England: narcissistic, sociopathic and...

Boom of Brazilian tourists in Salta: what was...

Where to Buy Tickets for Qingdao Phoenix Music...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy