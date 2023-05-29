Home » Today the sentence will be known in the trial against Fabio “la Mole” Moli
Entertainment

Today the sentence will be known in the trial against Fabio “la Mole” Moli

by admin

This noon the sentence will be known in the trial against the former boxer Fabio “La Mole” Moliaccused of alleged gender violence against his ex-partner in episodes that occurred in 2019 in Villa del Rosario.

The prosecutor of the complaint, Mariano Antuña, requested a penalty of 2 years and eight months of conditional execution Therefore, if found guilty, he will not go to prison, while Moli’s defense requested that he be acquitted.

The former boxer is accused of “coercion”. During the criminal proceedings, Moli admitted having “slapped” his ex-partner on the arm, although these “minor injuries” are not the subject of the accusation because they are prescribed.

Around noon in the trial that takes place in Chamber 12 of Crime, Moli will pronounce the last words before judge Gabriella Bella reads the sentence of the case.

You may also like

See also  Writer Wilbur Smith, the "Master of adventure" who told about his Africa, died. He was 88 years old

You may also like

Where will the new radars with photomultas be...

Real shot on the spot!Demystifying Omega’s New Aqua...

The return of Juan Rodríguez and the “game...

The mushroom house turned into a large-scale memory...

Publishers: a new president to replace Levi in...

how many days correspond and how are they...

The president of Spain calls early elections after...

Mithridate 2023 spring and summer series, fresh temperament,...

Amazon Music presents the artists of Primavera Sound...

How much is the sentence that Ramiro Gutiérrez...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy