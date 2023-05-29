Today the sentence will be known in the trial against Fabio “la Mole” Moli

This noon the sentence will be known in the trial against the former boxer Fabio “La Mole” Moliaccused of alleged gender violence against his ex-partner in episodes that occurred in 2019 in Villa del Rosario.

The prosecutor of the complaint, Mariano Antuña, requested a penalty of 2 years and eight months of conditional execution Therefore, if found guilty, he will not go to prison, while Moli’s defense requested that he be acquitted.

The former boxer is accused of “coercion”. During the criminal proceedings, Moli admitted having “slapped” his ex-partner on the arm, although these “minor injuries” are not the subject of the accusation because they are prescribed.

Around noon in the trial that takes place in Chamber 12 of Crime, Moli will pronounce the last words before judge Gabriella Bella reads the sentence of the case.