Today there is an ATE strike in Bariloche with a mobilization to demand parities

The Bariloche section of the ATE state union decided to depart from the decisions of the provincial leadership and with its poder of local autonomy, called for a 48-hour strike this week in provincial organizations to demand the immediate call to parities before the loss of the purchasing power of the workers.

While ATE begins today its strike and mobilization in Barilochewith a concentration at 10 in Onelli and Moreno, the central leadership will be in Viedma in the call for a “dialogue table” that will be headed by the provincial government with the state unions UPCN, ATE, Sitrajur and Unter.

It is not the first time that the Andean leadership of ATE, in the hands of the Bordó list, allied at the provincial level with the Verde Anusate of Vicente Rodrigo, it differs from the provincial definitions and performs its own force measurements.

This time, the ATE affiliates in Bariloche decided last week the stop for today and tomorrow August 30, prior to the announcements of palliative measures made by the Minister of Economy of the Nation, Sergio Massa.

ATE Bariloche urged the provincial government to convene joint meetings. The same had been done by the union at the provincial level, which considered the call to a “work table” made by the government of Arabela Carreras insufficient, which will take place today at 3:00 p.m.

The Andean branch questioned Carreras for Prioritize her candidacy for mayor “diluting her role and responsibility as governor of all the people of Rio Negro”.

"We urge Governor Arabela Carreras to take political measures to resolve the deterioration in the quality of life of state workers and the people as a whole desperate for the loss of purchasing power."





