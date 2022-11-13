Original title: Today’s European and American circle: Taylor Swift increases the number of tours, Sam Smith announces the new album track list

Thai is on fire! Taylor Swift’s North American tour of The Eras Tour has added seventeen performances, bringing the total to 51, making it the largest US tour of Taylor’s career. Among them, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will hold five consecutive performances.

Drake, Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Alicia Keys and more attended Takeoff’s public memorial service in Atlanta.

Beyoncé’s new album “RENAISSANCE” has exceeded 1 billion views on Spotify! This is the fastest album in Beyoncé’s career to reach this milestone.

Harry Styles’ hit “Watermelon Sugar” has surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify, making it the first single for Harry Styles to reach this milestone.

Billie Eilish and Khalid’s single “Lovely” has exceeded 2 billion views on Spotify. Billie became the first female artist to have two singles streamed over 2 billion on the platform (the other being “Bad Guy”).

Doja Cat is finally able to use the name change feature, thanks to Elon Musk and changing her username from ‘christmas’ to ‘fart’.

Stars including Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Machine Gun Kelly and more will announce the nominees for the Grammy Awards in a special on November 15, local time.

Sam Smith has released the track list of his new album “Gloria”, which contains 13 songs, including Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez & Koffee, and the hit single “Unholy” with Kim Petras. The album will be released on January 27, 2023.

DJ White Shadow, one of the producers of Lady Gaga’s album “ARTPOP”, hinted that there will be something special for everyone next year. November 11 next year is also the tenth anniversary of the release of “ARTPOP”.

Pitchfork gave the Black Panther 2 soundtrack “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By” a 6.4 – the new Marvel soundtrack has amazing musical variety, but the songs are loosely linked to the movie and seem to have no strategy Exhibitors are the same.

BTS officially announced that member Jung Kook will perform at the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and he will also be one of the members singing the theme song of this year’s World Cup.

Iggy Pop, the godfather of punk rock, has announced a new album, Every Loser, to be released on January 6, 2023, produced by Andrew Watt.

Paul McCartney has announced the launch of a new vinyl set, titled “The 7” singles, which includes 80 of the singer’s most iconic singles from his career, as well as a booklet with Paul McCartney’s handwritten preface book, and an article by music journalist Rob Sheffield.

Kevin Conroy, voice-over actor for the Batman franchise, has died at the age of 66. He has been dubbing the Bruce Wayne/Batman character since before 1992.

Today (11.13) is 22-year-old rap star 24KGoldn, 55-year-old Jimmy Kimmel and

Julia Michaels’ 29th birthday.

