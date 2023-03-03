Original title: Today’s horoscope broadcast Wang Jiarong 2023.3.3

Today’s horoscope broadcast Wang Jiarong 2023.3.3

♈Aries: Today will be a moment of major change in personal assets. If you intend to invest in a new house or move, you will be looking for a higher-level housing quality than before, and you will spend a lot of money on it.

♉Taurus: In the workplace, being valued by the leader and about to be promoted is really not easy. Thinking about being marginalized before, now I have some right to speak, thank you for your hard work all the way.

♊Gemini: I have more reliable news in my hands today, and my seat is more stable. While I am proud, I have to keep moving forward.

♋Cancer: You are kind and influenced by your friends, you have shifted more attention to public welfare undertakings and grassroots workers.

♍Virgo: The chances of passing the exam and getting promoted are very high, so you must take good care of it. The time after get off work is the only time to improve your skills and knowledge, so use it efficiently.

♎Libra: There is a high chance of being assigned this month, so it is better to take the initiative and show your enthusiasm and ability to the leader. This will leave a good impression on the leader and also have the opportunity to learn new experience and skills.

♏Scorpio: Today you are not interested in love, and your career pursuit is far greater than your personal emotions. This is very good, allowing you to focus more on work and lay a solid foundation for your career.

♐Sagittarius: You will be on a business trip next week, cherish the time alone with your lover, enhance your relationship, and make preparations before the business trip.

♑Capricorn: I want to leave the job, but I regret the contacts I have accumulated and the business I have done well. Colleagues also like to work with you, and I plan to talk to the leader again.

♒Aquarius: I want to be a turtle today, not because I don't have the guts, but because I know that this matter is beyond my ability, so why bother to make a fool of myself.

♓Pisces: Your ability to summarize is one of the best, and you are quick to learn new things. No wonder the leaders are very optimistic about you. You must strive to stand tall and fly high.

