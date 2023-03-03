Find out what your future holds through the horoscope



ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4) Hoy: There is movement around you, and you feel passive. You must be calm, you will be able to see clearly later. Amor: Today you have the opportunity to grow, to improve your emotional and sentimental life. It is worth trying and fighting for a love. Wealth: Work dignifies, but not to the point that you have to occupy all your mind and effort on it. Give everything a place. Welfare: Good overall tone. You have to take care of your feet a little more. Check your footwear, offer your feet a little more comfort.

TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5) Hoy: Any passive role separates you from your active and enthusiastic nature. Do not put the arms down. Seek protection and containment in your loved ones. Amor: Despite the love problems that may arise, you will maintain the dialogue and that will sustain your relationship. Wealth: Go to your best judgment and do not spend more than you have. Schedule your work appointments to avoid setbacks. Attention. Welfare: With care, constant criticism can damage your relationship with others. It is important that you do not project your level of self-criticism onto others.

GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21) Hoy: You inaugurate a time of prosperity and harvesting of fruits. Be generous with those who were by your side this time. Amor: Today in love you are going to bring out your happiest and most extroverted face. With your harmony you will fall in love with anyone who passes by you. Wealth: Be careful with the destination you give to money. This is not the time to give away what you have worked so hard to earn. Take care of measuring it. Welfare: Stress today takes its toll on you. Try to make this day more harmonious than the previous one, and give your body a break from so much withdrawn anxiety.

CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23) Hoy: Your topics of conversation may be of little interest, even to you. I’m sure you’ll talk about trivia. Amor: Sad moments. You will be able to count on your partner, if you have one, and with your friends at all times, they will not leave you alone. Wealth: In labor and economic matters you live a very active period where your commitment to work increases. Pay the bills. Welfare: Your bad eating habits and your schedules will take their toll on you. Try to correct them little by little. Possible shocks these days.

LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23) Hoy: Memories of past relationships disturb you, you may argue for no apparent reason or be very quiet. Your mood will improve. Amor: You will prioritize contact with your loved one over friends and study. They will compensate you in the same way. Wealth: To get out of trouble when fortune is elusive, ally with determined people in whom you trust blindly. Welfare: You will plan a trip for the next few months. It is important that it is in the company of someone who can keep up with you. Intrepid and adventurous.

VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23) Hoy: Your carelessness and confidence to the extreme can play a trick on you. Don't get rid of things so easily. Evaluate priorities. Amor: The shocks experienced by affective relationships will serve to strengthen the couple when the danger passes. Be patient. Wealth: Stage in which you will be favored to make some investments. You will have to be cautious to take advantage of them. Welfare: Regulate your level of efficiency and demand. Take a balance so as not to overdo it with those around you. Be patient with unjustified demands.

LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23) Hoy: Skin-deep pride. Although you will not need much from others, do not ignore them so much, sometimes you may need their help. Amor: It is time to explore and enjoy your sensuality, since you will have a lot of passion and you will be attractive to others. Wealth: It is possible that you have to attend to several work matters in a synchronized way. Be careful not to make mistakes. Welfare: In the face of the adversities that are presented to you in life, do not hesitate to trust your family. They know you well, they will know how to get you ahead.

SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22) Hoy: The keys to face this day will be tranquility and optimism. Take your time to analyze things before taking action. Amor: Try not to convey negative emotions. If there are things about the relationship that you don’t agree with, it’s time to say so. Wealth: It is time to start a cycle of action that will serve you to obtain clear objectives and better remuneration. Welfare: It is not a good time to force your body. You should pay special attention to your diet. Avoid alcohol.

SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22) Hoy: Even if they don’t ask you, you will give your opinion at all times. It will be almost impossible for you to remain silent. Think before you talk. Amor: Jealousy haunts you and leads you to the wrong conclusions. Reflect on your behavior if you want to keep your partner. Wealth: Time of greater comfort and stability. You will be favored in a special way by the activity you carry out. Welfare: Your body really needs rest. Lying down is not resting, much less sleeping, you must calm down.

CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20) Hoy: You begin to expand your contacts. You will be invited to some parties where there will be a lot of people. rewarding surprise. Amor: Sharing is synonymous with being alive. The little time that you are quiet at home will restore part of the lost strength. Wealth: Problems with suppliers and customers. Fights at work force you to take care of other people's tasks. Appeal to sanity. Welfare: Don't build your life based on extreme materialism. If you give up your ideals you will be lost. Speak with complete sincerity.

AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19) Hoy: The sweetness of love will make you forget some of your responsibilities. Dangerous dispersion. Focus on your obligations. Amor: The contradictions come to an end and you reach a certain security in the love bond. You will find the balance sought. Wealth: Enhance your skills and you will get more income. Be consistent with your treatment of your superiors and take care that what you do is well done. Welfare: Don’t get carried away by prejudices. Surround yourself with trusted people to meet the deadlines you promised. Seek colleagues, not minions.

PISCES (from 02/20 to 03/20) Hoy: You will not be able to be comfortable at home. You will take refuge working from sunrise to sunset. Look for the problem and face it, it is the only way to regularize your life. Amor: You must learn to understand that things don’t always work out ten points. Be patient, in a short time harmony will return. Wealth: Offer only the strictly necessary help to those who collaborate with you. Do not comment on your projects, have more reservation. Welfare: You will have to take sides, because if you try to reconcile with everyone you will not succeed. Use your intelligence to know who to support. Don’t look for ideals.



