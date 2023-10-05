Today’s Horoscope: Mercury Enters Libra and Grand Air Trine Energizes Air Signs and Water Signs

Today, Thursday October 5, 2023, Mercury enters Libra and the Waning Moon in Gemini will form another Grand Air Trine with Mars in Libra and Water with Saturn in Pisces. This alignment creates a day filled with harmonious emotions and a sense of realism. While this energy is stimulating for everyone, it is particularly beneficial for Air signs (Libra, Aquarius, and Gemini) and Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces). However, some may feel a sense of discomfort or confusion due to the need to confront others assertively and express themselves clearly. This discomfort is expected to fade as the week progresses until Sunday the 8th.

In terms of astrology, Madame Caterina provides her insights and interpretations. She notes that happiness, success, and love are promised by the stars, but understanding their messages is key. As an expert in studying planets, stars, and constellations, Madame Caterina translates and explains their designs for her readers.

For Aries (March 21 to April 19), today brings a softening of tensions felt in recent days. Aries can relax and enjoy the correct decisions made throughout the week. Pleasant surprises await in the family area, bringing multiple joys. On a romantic level, it’s a good time to build a life project with a partner and to start saving for end-of-year treats.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20) experiences a return of sensual and feminine energy today. It’s an excellent day to try a new look or make a hair change. Taurus should recognize their inner goddess and dare to show it off. It’s also a favorable day to explore new business proposals or enroll in a course that catches their attention.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) is advised to take a break from recent experiences and assimilate the changes and opportunities presented. Gemini is reminded that they are prepared for what is coming and should recognize their own worth. Surrounding themselves with inspirational people and forming partnerships is essential. Multiple developments can be expected in the romantic field.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) breathes a sigh of relief as intense days with relationships begin to brighten. Cancer’s intuition is praised, and they are encouraged to trust themselves. The blindfold is expected to be lifted, bringing clarity and insight. Cancer should focus on work and the love from those who genuinely care.

Leo (July 23 to August 22) may experience nostalgia, sadness, or a temporary drop in energy today. It is advised to express these emotions, even with loved ones, as it will be beneficial. The low mood will pass, and the upcoming weekend promises to be pleasant and fun. Leo will feel rewarded by life, ready to face opportunities brought upon by the eclipse season.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22) can expect a more relaxed and favorable social situation from today onwards. This period is ideal for reflecting on past experiences, maturing, and applying newfound knowledge. It’s also a good weekend for learning and communication through courses or workshops. Love will bring tranquility.

Libra (September 23 to October 22) can anticipate a more friendly and harmonious astral situation today. Reunions, positive emotions, and family or couple joys characterize the day. Libra is advised to enjoy the small moments and appreciate their life fully. This beginner’s mindset will bring many joys.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21) begins to resurface after a couple of challenging days. Harmony, joy, laughter, passion, and play return to Scorpio’s life. While enjoying these positive energies, Scorpio is reminded to take care of themselves through rest, exercise, and self-care.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) finds clarity in their mind and heart today. Decisions become easier to make, and Sagittarius feels strong, motivated, and in good humor. Pleasant surprises in the romantic field may also be on the horizon.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19) experiences a more favorable astral situation today. Work and personal situations begin to unblock, resulting from internal and external work Capricorn has invested in. Today marks an important turn in life, generating excitement for the weekend and a sense of anticipation for whatever may come.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) gradually regains their center as tensions dissipate. A newfound sense of femininity and satisfaction with one’s body and essence emerges. Aquarius is encouraged to set intentions for the upcoming eclipse season, especially regarding relationships. Balancing long-lasting connections with individual freedom is essential.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20) is informed that their energy and ability to act will be activated with the upcoming astrology alignments. Pisces should embrace this energy to go after what they desire. The entry of Mercury into Libra and Mars into Scorpio will bring opportunities for action and results.

