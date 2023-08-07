Today’s horoscope Monday August 7, sign by sign

Find out what your future holds through the horoscope

Check the horoscope of your sign:

Aries – Taurus – Gemini – Cancer – Leo – Virgo – Libra – Scorpio –

Sagittarius – Capricorn – Aquarius – Pisces

ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4)

Today: Trust, once shattered, must go through a phase of slow recovery. Take things easy.

Love: Don’t put all your expectations on newly started relationships. Take your time getting to know the other person.

Wealth: It will take you a little time to start today’s session. But by mid-morning you’ll be at full throttle.

Well-being: Do not try to be the center of attention constantly. This is a clear sign of a weak temperament and little personality.

TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5)

Today: You will find a moment at the end of your day to resume some leisure activities that you had practically forgotten.

Love: Distance affects each couple differently. Evaluate how it can affect you before making a decision.

Wealth: Try not to perform many tasks simultaneously, especially if they require too much reason. focus.

Well-being: No one is exempt from making mistakes. Understanding this is to glimpse that there is no possible bearer of the flag of absolute truths.

GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21)

Today: You will find in music the refuge you were looking for so much from a dizzying and ruthless reality. Try to relax for a moment.

Love: Selfishness and egocentrism have no possible place in a healthy relationship. Put them aside or continue with your solitude.

Wealth: You must be careful when selecting those who should integrate your work group. Make sure you research them properly.

Well-being: Salvation and absolution are within everyone’s reach. It simply consists of becoming aware of our shortcomings and not repeating them.

CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23)

Today: Day of absolute contrasts. Great day on a sentimental level, with a lot of progress in the couple. Terrible at work level.

Love: Don’t waste your time planning too far into the future. Live the things you have while they are by your side. Take advantage of them.

Wealth: Avoid falling into the clutches of flattering ease in your work environment. May you be recognized for your effort and dedication.

Well-being: Do not postpone the conclusion of your goals on a personal level until much later in the future. If you don’t pay attention, life will pass you by.

LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23)

Today: Be careful with your health, you tend to excesses and exaggeration. Control your meals and get a medical checkup.

Love: Someone wants to overshadow your happiness and tranquility with slander against your romance. Do not fall in the trap. Don’t listen to meaningless words.

Wealth: At work you might feel afraid of something you feel, but you will soon realize that there is no justification for your anguish.

Well-being: From time to time it is necessary to endure complicated situations and face the facts motivated by issues that produce tension and stagnation. Today is one of those days.

VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23)

Today: A period of reunion with yourself is coming. Take advantage of it to mature certain aspects of your personality.

Love: A love from your past will be presented. Do not fall into temptation and stumble again with the same stone. Keep going.

Wealth: You will be presented with the opportunity to interact with very influential people in your work environment. Take advantage of it.

Well-being: Life is not just a period of constant dedication to work and obligations. You must leave time for emotions in her.

LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23)

Today: You will need to let go of your tendency to give up when the going gets tough or you won’t get anywhere in life.

Love: After a period of disappointments and bitterness, your insistence and tenacity will be rewarded. Love is coming.

Wealth: Take advantage of your energy today to advance the work you can. Don’t put off any activity.

Well-being: Don’t be afraid to constantly experiment with new activities. This will allow you to broaden your horizons and grow spiritually.

SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22)

Today: Insecurities will come up in conversations with your loved ones today. You don’t have to be ashamed of them.

Love: Try to show yourself affectionate and attentive to your partner today. Everything will be perfect for a romantic evening.

Wealth: You will have all the attention of your superiors today. Try not to make any kind of mistakes.

Well-being: It is better that you be very careful with the words you use in your moments of anger. There are some that can never be retracted again.

SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22)

Today: Today you will be able to make a fundamental advance in the relationship you are living as a couple. You will understand the importance of trust.

Love: With your backpack full of emotions, you have come a long way to get where you are. Don’t let love go on long.

Wealth: Unmanifest power struggles that are undermining your employment situation. To protect yourself, ignore what’s going on around you.

Well-being: Do not usually give up when you feel pressure or experience complications. Don’t let anything stand between you and your goals.

CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20)

Today: Do not let the difficult decisions that you will have to make today make you question your principles.

Love: When it comes to love, anything can happen. You will receive a surprise invitation that will brighten up your day today.

Wealth: Certain words that you directed to your superior during the day will be the cause of great altercations. Careful.

Well-being: You cannot live with a wall around your heart, with the constant worry of what others will say. Find your happiness.

AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19)

Today: You will finally get out of your cocoon so you can see the real facts in your life. You will have to work hard to advance as you expect.

Love: You will organize a moment as a couple for the last hours of today. This will allow you to get out of the routine a bit.

Wealth: You will have to resort to friends in the work environment to be able to solve certain difficulties, insurmountable otherwise.

Well-being: Make the most of each of the skills and abilities that you can count on, get the most out of them.

PISCES (from 02/20 to 03/20)

Today: You won’t be able to silence those screams inside you anymore. Start facing your fears and take responsibility for your actions.

Love: Do not let the fear of commitment ruin what can be the love of your life. Ask him for the time you need.

Wealth: Mediocrity is a common evil that distinguishes the rest of the world from the special ones. Seek to stand out above others.

Well-being: Free yourself from the pressure of being a person dominated and conditioned by your environment. Otherwise you will not be able to develop your personality.





