ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4) Hoy: You will meet a person who will take you out of the structure in which you find yourself. Let your instincts and intuition do their thing. Amor: You will be the protagonist. Your curious and restless character leads you to be interested in different people. Choose with your heart. Wealth: They will offer you a new job or a change of functions. Manage your expectations. Do not get carried away by emotions. Welfare: Allow yourself to incorporate renewing ideas. Open new horizons. Analyze calmly and clearly if a change in your lifestyle is convenient.

TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5) Hoy: Suggestive proposal from someone in your work environment. Think carefully before proceeding. Consider your interests. Amor: Stay calm and act with efficiency and patience. Criticism from others will be a way to isolate yourself from the one who loves you. Careful. Wealth: Unexpected income leads you to run profitable businesses. Events will unfold rapidly. Welfare: Take the reins or resign, do not assume intermediate positions that will only generate conflicts with your peers and with yourself. Have faith in yourself.

GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21) Hoy: You have to start over. Today is a good day to make plans. Trust whoever approaches you. Amor: You will live a special moment when you discover that your whole being vibrates with love for another person. Put aside the prejudices you have had. Wealth: You worked hard for a long time and for that you want your reward. Your bosses will have their eyes on you. You must exercise caution or you could cause adverse reactions. Welfare: Think about starting a physical activity routine. Your chores and food will make you ten years older than you are if you don't take care of yourself.

CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23) Hoy: You will have ideas that will burn you inside to get out. It’s time to express them and show the path you really want to follow. Amor: If the one who has your attention can’t even give you the opportunity for a conversation, you must accept that there is no love there anymore. Wealth: Decrease in work activity. It will be difficult to keep up with other days. You may get some unexpected extra income. Welfare: Small joint pains make you think that the years do not pass alone. Don’t do brisk exercises.

LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23) Hoy: Don’t be surprised if you feel tired or low on energy today. Cancel some commitments and make time for yourself. Amor: Love knocks on your door, as if it wanted to break it down. You will feel loved and lover. Wealth: You will face everyday conflicts with a more realistic attitude. You will succeed in tasks that depend on your concentration. Welfare: Avoid using forgiveness as a source of power. Don’t use it to get what you want, forgive truly and unconditionally.

VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23) Hoy: Your help would be appreciated. You will be invited to a celebration once things have improved. Amor: Tension in the couple, problems with neighbors or relatives. Try to generate a common project, that will give you a break. Wealth: Recognize that a little calm does not hurt anything. Inactivity is an opportunity to think and develop projects. Welfare: Who covers a lot… If you have limitations, act accordingly. Take action and put aside the intellectual sedentary lifestyle in which you find yourself.

LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23) Hoy: Things change for the better. They will listen to you and give you that human warmth that you need so much. Set limits to the annoying invasion. Amor: Slowly you will leave behind doubts and jealousy. Allow yourself to live moments of passion and commitment, without destabilizing yourself. Wealth: Committed to work. Concentrated, sometimes you get carried away by pessimism, due to relationships with partners or clients. Welfare: Learn to value the love that everyone around you gives you. Life will take you by the hand, it will be you who must stop to observe what is important.

SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22) Hoy: You must accept things as they are given, it is the only way to move forward and be able to act accordingly. Amor: Be careful what you wish for insistently, it can come true. Try to be positive in mind and heart. Wealth: You will see how a problem develops that does not involve you. Even if you have the truth, it is not good that you decide to participate. Welfare: Today will be a good day to relax, do some sport at home in the morning and then give yourself a good massage. Pampering yourself from time to time is not bad.

SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22) Hoy: It is not good that you are only standing around questioning other people’s methods. You must propose and act if you expect to be respected. Amor: If you are honest, you will save yourself trouble and time on a day when you are going to have to run a lot. Do not waste time if a subject does not interest you. Wealth: There are people close to you with good intentions and important offers. Don’t miss the opportunity because of your temperament. Welfare: You will have a lucky break, but your thoughts and actions must be positive for it to happen. Look at life in a more positive way.

CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20) Hoy: People with problems will turn to you for help. They consider you strong and protective. Amor: You have to take some risk to found a stage full of joys. The contemplation of the beautiful will be essential. Wealth: If you perceive renewing ideas in your work environment, do not hesitate, join, it will give you stability. Get on the crest of the wave. Welfare: If you need anything, ask for it. You have very good friends who will do anything for you, but they need to know how to help you.

AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19) Hoy: You are in a tug of war that will not be defined for now. Power struggles in the workplace. Don’t challenge the one who held out your hand. Amor: You will go through a moment of affective harmony. There will be neither a yes nor a no. Share your decisions and listen to your partner’s opinions. Wealth: Do not despair if the money comes by the stairs and the expenses go by the elevator. Review future plans. Welfare: There is nothing worse than being an implacable judge of yourself. Perfection does not exist. Forgive yourself your mistakes and learn to love yourself more.

PISCES (from 02/20 to 03/20) Hoy: You will develop your histrionic skills, you will display sympathy and good humor. You will need help to overcome the obstacles. Amor: You will use seduction as a weapon and you will be unpredictable in your actions. It will be this attitude that will make you overcome monotony. Wealth: You will have the good intention of going to the end in your work projects but you have little energy and that will betray you. Welfare: It’s time to get moving, at your own pace but move. Take good care of your diet.



